Caregiver Support Foundation anticipates expanded services after receiving new tax status

The Caregiver Support Foundation has only been open for half a year, but the nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting in-home caregivers is already making strides.
The nonprofit recently celebrated a new milestone after receiving notice from the IRS of its new tax exempt status as a 501-3c, a status which underscores the foundations’ credibility and ability to raise funds. The foundation had incorporated as a nonprofit entity in September and quickly filed for the 501-3c designation, anticipating a three-month processing time that ended sooner than expected.
CSF provides support for individuals who act as caregivers for their loved ones suffering from brain failure conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
The new status provides a slew of benefits to both CSF, donors and the caregivers the nonprofit aims to support. The organization won’t have to pay taxes on any money they receive and donors can receive a tax deduction after they itemize their taxes.
Most importantly, CSF can now reach out to larger foundations for financial support in expanding their efforts, according to Laird Landon. Without the tax status, larger organizations won’t consider grant requests.
As the foundation’s CEO and co-founder, Landon leads the new initiative alongside a board of directors and a host of advisors.
The nonprofit is personal, built from his own caregiving experience with his late friend and business partner, Glen Hinshaw. The two men met in 2014 when both of their wives had been diagnosed with dementia, helping each other through the process and attending support groups, even after they lost their wives to the disease.
Hinshaw and Landon were eventually asked to take over a grief support group, having previously led three different support groups for caregivers at Montrose Regional Hospital. Now, the nonprofit provides Zoom grief support groups to local caregivers struggling with the weight of a disease that the business pair were unexpectedly thrown into.
Hinshaw had previously written a couple of books on wildlife, but the new endeavor inspired him to pen a new book with Landon entitled, “Caregiver: My Tempestuous Journey and Caregiving — Journey to a New Horizon.”
The book detailed personal accounts from caregivers facing hardships and burnout from watching their loved ones pass through the ongoing phases of brain failure. It also cemented the partners’ mission to provide family caregivers emotional support and tools in caring for and advocating for loved ones in all phases of the process. Whether caregivers face an overwhelming crisis or feel steady in the moment, CSF wants to serve them.
“The caregiver journey is one of the toughest things anyone ever does,” said Landon. “You spend 10 to 15 years slowly watching your loved one die and you can’t do anything about it. It greatly impacts your life, you don’t have much personal time anymore, you’re isolated from your friends. It’s a very difficult journey and our job is to try to help families and individual family caregivers get through that process. It has been very rewarding work.”
When signing the papers for their new business, however, Hinshaw and Landon knew their role wouldn’t be permanent. Hinshaw, diagnosed as a dementia patient in recent months, passed away on Nov. 12, leaving behind a legacy of support in his final chapter of life.
The pandemic has been a “handicap” to CSF, according to Landon, but the foundation has plans to work closely with healthcare professionals to identify caregivers in need of support. Foundation members also intend to partner with a healthcare system to provide palliative care, a service that offers comfort and care in a person’s final days.
“It means expanding the quality of life of not only the patient, but the family and the caregivers,” said Landon.
CSF now has the capability of expanding their services thanks to the new tax status, which will allow it to apply for grants specific to needs, whether the foundation wants to schedule an educational tour through different cities to speak of its successes or to initiate programs.
The nonprofit is still laying the groundwork for future plans, but Landon is excited about where it’s headed.
CSF has so far received between $4,000 – $5,000 in individual contributions, according to Landon, much of which was donated from the congregation at First Presbyterian Church in Montrose. Donations can be made through the foundation’s website at https://bit.ly/csfmontrose, where a number of informational videos are included for caregivers.
“We’ve been very pleased and that money has helped us get where we are today,” Landon said of the donations.
While the term “caregiver” is a broad one, CSF consists of volunteers who strictly provide support and services to nonprofessional caregivers who are caring for their loved ones, working directly with those individuals and their families through the arduous journey.
Landon said the foundation aims to build a bridge between healthcare professionals, patients, families and caregivers.
“This is something that I want to commit to doing for the rest of my life,” he said.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.