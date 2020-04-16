Montrose Regional Airport received a more than $2.02 million boost through recent federal legislation that will help it ride out the budgetary hit being felt through the declared COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopkins Field, which serves general aviation traffic on the West End, received $20,000 as part of the same package.
The money will allow the airport to backfill what it is losing from fees paid by on-airport businesses, many of which have sought a waiver or abatement because of the pandemic, Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold said.
The funding, part of nearly $367 million that came to Colorado airports via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES, does not have the same restrictions as other federal airport funding and can be used for such purposes as payroll, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
“It’s money not tied to the airport improvement program. The reason it’s important for the airport is, typically, the AIP cannot be spent for operating expenses. It’s not tied to the AIP,” Arnold said Wednesday.
County airport employees are all essential to keeping the airport open and remain at work; Arnold said that at present, the county is able to maintain its payroll, as well as pay for all operational expenses.
The CARES Act award to Montrose Regional will be used for all areas where a deficit is seen, he said.
“We have a lot of vendors at the airport. Almost all of our vendors are seeking relief. That goes for the car rental vendors, ground transportation vendors, food concession vendors and the airlines,” Arnold said.
Vendors have sought abatement of monthly fees, or deferral or waivers. Initially, the Federal Aviation Administration came out with guidance finding that granting such requests would put airports that receive federal grants afoul of those grant assurances; however, the FAA on April 4 amended its stance and gave the all-clear. That will allow the airport to consider the abatement and similar requests, because it can use the CARES Act funds to make up for the lost revenue.
“Ultimately, this is helping out businesses that conduct business at the airport. What the hope is, is to make the airport whole, but also to provide businesses on the airport some relief,” Arnold said.
Arnold did not have an immediate figure for the amount of fees vendors pay, because these vary widely and are paid at different times of the year. Airlines, for instance, make per-capita payments based on the number of passengers, and other payments based on aircraft weight, he said.
Air traffic plunged at Montrose Regional within the first weeks of the pandemic and the first of successive state orders limiting gatherings and travel.
Traffic there continues to be down by about 98 percent, in keeping of what is being seen nationally, Arnold said, adding that these numbers are sometimes debated. Locally, though they “are definitely realistic numbers for Montrose,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who sits on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, hailed Colorado aviation’s piece of the CARES Act pie.
“Airports across Colorado support the connectivity of our communities and state and this important funding will help keep workers on payroll as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gardner said in a provided statement Tuesday.
Arnold said the CARES Act funds serve as a mechanism to make and keep the airport whole through a severe downturn, although it is not possible to know whether then $2.02 million will be enough, as this depends on how long the pandemic lasts and how long it takes to build up air traffic again.
“We are in the same position as most people in the country right now. We don’t know how long this will last, how quick the recovery will be and when that recovery will start. Right now, those are unanswered questions,” he said.
"…But we are open. We continue to have general aviation and commercial aircraft fly in and out on a daily basis. We are operating the airport the same now as before this pandemic started.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.