Carolyn Carter bids farewell to Haven House, with hope for its future

Carolyn Carter, one of Haven House's co-founders, stands near her cake at a farewell party for her retirement. Carter has retired to Arizona, leaving behind fond memories and hope for the transitional living center's continued success.

 (Courtesy photo/Haven House)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

More than a decade ago, Carolyn Carter polled volunteers at the soup kitchen she’d helped found: What did they think about the viability of a live-in shelter for those in need?

“There was enthusiasm to see if we could do a live-in shelter,” said Carter, who went from Christ’s Kitchen to found Haven House Transitional Living Center with Larry and Lillian Fredericksen. “It’s taken a crowd. I really believe this is a God thing; just the right people came along at just the right time.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?