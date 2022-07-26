Carolyn Carter bids farewell to Haven House, with hope for its future

More than a decade ago, Carolyn Carter polled volunteers at the soup kitchen she’d helped found: What did they think about the viability of a live-in shelter for those in need?
“There was enthusiasm to see if we could do a live-in shelter,” said Carter, who went from Christ’s Kitchen to found Haven House Transitional Living Center with Larry and Lillian Fredericksen. “It’s taken a crowd. I really believe this is a God thing; just the right people came along at just the right time.”
Haven House has transformed since its founding: it now owns the former farmworker building in Olathe that it once leased, there providing transitional housing and supportive programs to families experiencing homelessness. It has added an early childhood center, a playground, more programs and, more recently, has begun receiving large grants for an expansion that will add more transitional housing, as well as lower-rent apartment units.
Now another change: Carter, Haven House’s “matriarch” has retired, moving to Green Valley, Arizona, where she can be closer to the help she needs at age 83. Haven House sent her off in style with “the best party I’ve been to in my life,” she said.
Carter had been the director and volunteer overseeing clinical staff since Haven House opened its doors in 2011. She previously worked with others to establish Christ’s Kitchen, which served lunches to the hungry during weekdays until it closed in 2019 due to rent costs at its facility and the inability to find another suitable, affordable location.
Larry Fredericksen had worked with Carter for years. “One of her dreams was to have something done for the homeless operation in Montrose County. She recruited my wife and myself to follow her dream. Ultimately, that’s where we’re at. The dream has come true in a very real way,” he said.
“We just began meeting together as a group to figure out what we wanted to do and how to do it. It came together very quickly when we came upon the facility that we’re currently in,” added Fredericksen, who with Lillian Fredericksen continues operating Haven house.
Haven House is located on North River Road in Olathe. It offers up to 18 months transitional housing for families and single mothers, with programs and support services tailored to individual needs in order to break the habits and decisions that contributed to clients’ homelessness.
Haven House will miss Carter, he said.
“She was outstanding through the years. Her role had mainly been, once we opened, an advisor and counselor to the staff, providing them guidance,” Fredericksen said, adding that the former social worker also served in other capacities, including in fundraising.
“She will be missed,” Fredericksen said.
For Carter, the best part of Haven House is the transformation she’s seen in clients who succeed at the program. Those who do, she said, “truly” succeed, in the form of such life metrics as stable employment and stable schooling for their kids.
“It’s rewarding for all of use. This is the best staff I’ve ever had,” Carter said. “It’s the transformation and how happy their (clients’) kids are. A lot of them never had a birthday cake before, and not much for Christmas. Dinner didn’t always appear on the table. When the parents get it and really try to work the program, it gets rid of so much negativity,” she said.
“It doesn’t necessarily make them just like everyone else, because there’s no such thing, anyway. They live themselves. They like their lives. They like their kids and their kids like them. I hate to sound like a Pollyanna, but I probably do.
“It’s exciting. In a word, it is exciting.”
Getting parents to learn to like themselves is important, she added. “They can’t believe the successes they;re having. It’s their hard work. In our way, we are able to make a difference.”
The results have been extraordinary for a venture whose success she could not predict. “I knew it would help, but I didn’t know if enough people would stick with it,” Carter said, explaining that the first three months of a venture like Haven House are provisional and many leave.
“I could not have done any of this without my wonderful crowd of people who are just willing to go to great lengths to help it succeed,” Carter said.
She will miss Haven House and its resident cat, Elvis, who she found sleeping on a sofa there one day, having decided — like many human residents — it was where he belonged.
Carter is pleased with her new home and her ability to keep in touch with all of her friends, although she wouldn’t necessarily say no to a new project.
“It hasn’t been traumatic at all. My kids helped me find a place that was just right and it turned out to be down in the desert near where my son lives. I sort of didn’t want to follow the stereotype and go to Green Valley (a retirement community), but I’m finding that it’s perfect for what I need to do at this minute,” Carter said.
As for Haven House: “It would be hard to choose a favorite part of this project. It’s still kind of a wonderment for me, all the loving people who are willing to go along with this and really make it work.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.