Carrie Stephenson was named the next superintendent for the Montrose County School District following a special board of education meeting on March 28.
Gayle Johnson, school board president, said the board felt privileged to have three qualified finalists for the position and is excited about the district's future.
"We feel that Dr. Stephenson will bring a unique set of qualities and characteristics to our district," Johnson said. "We look forward to continued growth and improvement under her leadership."
Stephenson has been in education for 30 years, serving as an assistant principal and principal. She is currently the executive director of school leadership at Douglas County School District in Denver.
Her educational career began during her senior year at Montrose High School after a career and technical education (CTE) class ignited her passion for education.
“I am an educator because of a program at Montrose High School when I was a senior there,” she said. “I participated in a program called ‘Help Educate Little People,’ which was a CTE class, and I was able to work with some cooperating teachers at the elementary schools and designed lessons and go out and helped teach classes in those classrooms.”
Thrilled by the opportunity to return to the district that sparked her career, Stephenson said she is passionate about providing students with unique learning opportunities as she returns to a community that has held a special place in her heart.
“I am passionate about providing relevant and engaging educational opportunities for all students,” Stephenson said. “Montrose County School District has identified STEM and Problem Based Learning as a common instructional framework for students. Those philosophies are a perfect match for my educational philosophy and beliefs.”
As a collaborative leader, Stephenson believes in shared leadership and listening to all stakeholders.
“I believe in building relationships, being visible and motivating others by increasing our collective efficacy.”
Johnson said Saturday’s meeting was a good process as three different groups of Olathe and Montrose educators and community members connected through Zoom, an online communication platform, with board members to discuss the three finalists. Beginning their days at 8:30 a.m., district staff and community members provided feedback each candidate for the board to review.
“It was exciting,” she said. “They all had wonderful input. It was a great gift of everyone to give of their time.”
Once the groups compiled their lists, the school board reviewed the information in executive session to discuss the documentation without damaging the candidates’ reputations.
“We appreciate their time and effort and their very thoughtful interviewing of the candidates,” Johnson said. “We took everything they told us into account.”
After reconvening into regular session around 6 p.m., the board moved to enter into negotiations with Stephenson as the superintendent. Throughout the meeting, Johnson said the most challenging aspect was making the selection process.
“We really had some incredibly wonderful candidates,” she said. “Everybody needs to have that problem. We’re very fortunate to have her accept the position.”
Throughout the Saturday meeting, Johnson said the board worked well together.
“We’re a really cohesive group,” she said. “We listen to each other and it’s a great board to be a part of.”
Throughout the search and selection process, Johnson appreciated the time and effort of the board, district staff and community to keep the district moving forward.
“We’re much better as a group,” Johnson said. “Our strength as a community is as a group. They sacrificed their whole day Saturday for our school system.”
The Colorado Association of School Board Superintendents search team conducted the nationwide search. As the search began, focus groups sought input about what the board, district search committee and community wanted to see in a new superintendent. Out of a pool of 12 candidates, the board selected Stephenson, Dana Nolan and Gerald Chandler as final candidates.
Johnson said the district is working through a contract with Stephenson with the goal of having a formal contract this week.
As the next superintendent, Johnson said her role is to carry “out the direction of the Board of Education and lead the day to day operation of the district to make sure all students get the best possible education.”
Stephenson's first day as superintendent will be July 1.
Stephenson’s students, staff and family lives in Montrose, and she is looking forward to the opportunity to support the community within the Montrose County School District.
