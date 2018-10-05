Access to health care, a drive-thru pharmacy and an increase in behavioral and substance abuse services will be more readily available soon with a planned new River Valley Family Health Center building in Montrose, said CEO Jeremy Carroll.
“We want to keep patients out of the hospital,” said Carroll. “Fifty percent or more — both from Montrose and Delta hospitals — ER visits have a mental health component. So if we can help them before they go to the ER, it’s going to continue to drive our cost down in our community.”
River Valley will have another location in Montrose to help with those concerns. The next step to make this a reality happened Thursday with a groundbreaking ceremony on its new site, 1010 Rio Grande Ave.
The tentative plan is to move into the new building by August 2019, Carroll said.
He cited a recent survey, which showed two of the biggest concerns in healthcare: access to care facilities and mental health and substance abuse. The new location will help with preventative care, Carroll said.
Another way River Valley is fighting those issues is with the hiring of a chronic care coordinator, which was made possible with funds from a recent grant, he indicated.
“We want to improve their quality of life and if we can manage those on a daily basis, we are going to be able to do that,” Carroll said.
He added River Valley can now serve 3,300 more patients. Currently the center has more 5,000.
County officials, River Valley staff and community leaders, among others, were on hand to see what will soon be the new Montrose site.
But before any ground was broken, speeches were made by state Rep. Marc Catlin, Sen. Don Coram, President and CEO of Caring for Colorado Foundation Chris Wiant, RVFHC board chair Leslie Gibson and program officer for the Colorado Health Foundation Dustin Moyer.
Montrose Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Juliet Carr, who also spoke at the event, said the new building will help the growing concern — lack of healthcare facilities in Montrose.
“This will be one more tool for people will have,” Carr said. “They’ll have access to care. River Valley Family Health Center goes above and beyond to work with people who are uninsured, underinsured, but have lower economic status. … It speaks volumes of the vision their board has had in their leadership and their collaboration between organizations like All Points Transit to help those patients get the healthcare that they need and deserve.”
Catlin lauded River Valley’s impact on not just Montrose but the surrounding area since it first opened up about six years ago.
“They have done a tremendous job of helping people get access to medical care,” Catlin said in his speech. “... Every one of you who I have spoken to cares about what’s going on in this area. You care about the people you serve and take care of.”
River Valley last year moved its Montrose location to a temporary building at 5 Hillcrest Plaza Way. That site will close once the new building is up and running, but River Valley’s Delta and Olathe locations will remain open, as previously reported.
River Valley raised more than $1.7 million for the project, Carroll said previously.
“I’m excited to move from our location that we are at now. (The new location) just gives our staff a lot more space,” Carroll said. “We’ll be able to double exam rooms and increase services. We’re really thrilled about that.”
River Valley always accepts new patients and offers a sliding scale fee for income-eligible individuals. The Olathe location is at 308 Main St.; 970-323-6141. The Delta location is 107 W. 11th St.; 970-874-8981. The current Montrose satellite office, at Hillcrest Plaza Way, can be reached at 970-497-3333.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
