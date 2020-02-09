CASA debuts new tool to strengthen parent-child bonds

CASA of the 7th Judicial District is stepping up its supervised visitation program to assist parents in improving relationships with their children — and those efforts have already attracted international notice.
“It’s an initiative that is new and for the purpose of helping our noncustodial parents identify what they need to do better, what needs to be changed, and actually giving them the resources, training and prompts to help them get the situation resolved,” CASA Executive Director Carlton Mason said.
CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, works with children who are the subject of civil dependency and neglect cases in court, through advocates (also called CASAs) who guide the children every step of the way and represent their interests.
CASA of the 7th Judicial District has additional programs, among them, supervised parenting time. The parenting time program helps noncustodial parents maintain bonds with their children, and also offers help to parents who are coming out of incarceration to have a safe place to see their kids for visitation.
Parents who are restricted by protective orders from contacting each other can also use the program for custody exchanges.
Now, that is being enhanced through a measurement tool introduced by Dr. Aixa Powell, chief research officer, and Dr. Mariah Emond, chief operations officer of CASA.
Their implementation of a strategic observational log caught the attention of the International Conference on Education and Learning, slated for Kyoto, Japan, at the end of March. The women will be presenting there, having made the cut after an earlier call for papers.
“We recognized there was a lot of need for children’s safety. We also recognize that sometimes, these parents have a lot of other outside factors that make it difficult for them to be that stable and consistent place,” Powell said.
The professionals have implemented a new strategic observation log as a robust means of guiding and rating parental interaction, and to provide direct coaching to address deficiencies. The log is a tool providing a solid behavioral view of child-parent interactions.
“When these parents are being successful, they have a whole range of parenting skills. Our mission is to help break the cycle of dependency and neglect,” Emond said.
The strategic observation log helps train parents in how to interact with and talk to their children, by showing them prompts to master parenting, Powell said. Staffers, too, are being trained in how to better manage the tools available, she said.
“We are measuring them (parents) on their progress and are scoring them using a statistical methodology as well, and also integrating the (strategic log) reports,” Powell said.
The goal is an objective means of demonstrating the suitability of parents to the courts that decide where the children of dependency and neglect cases will live, Emond said.
“We really wanted our information that we capture and hours that we spend with our families to be an adequate representation of what their parenting style is like,” she said.
The tool is also designed as a means of measuring such aspects as the amount of time parents are spending with children and their responsiveness to coaching.
“It has a lot of applications that inform the courts on a much bigger scale,” said Emond.
The observation log uses color coding: Red means a parent is showing deficiencies, with progressive improvements flagged in orange, yellow, and up to green, indicating parental mastery.
“We have reframed the whole process of supervised visitations,” Powell said. “We have this new roadmap.”
When staff reviews of the assessment tool show struggles, parents receive life skills classes and when they are failing the benchmarks, they are referred to intensive parenting coaches.
“It’s to show them, to teach them, to demonstrate how to do things in a nurturing way,” said Powell, who with Emond runs the coaching. “It’s to give them support.”
Both praised CASA staff for helping implement the program changes. “We’re thrilled that our team has worked alongside us,” Emond said.
The women submitted a paper about their new approach for consideration in the Kyoto conference. Theirs was one of the only entries with a direct community connection to be included in the conference.
“It’s an honor to say that we put a lot of time and effort into making a product we’re proud of. We’re kind of still in the blossoming process,” Emond said. “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to be involved in a conference on the international level — and also, that CASA is supporting a kind of big leap into human services. That’s not something most nonprofits get to do.”
Powell is looking forward to showcasing their latest ideas.
“We want them to notice it is something that is ongoing, but we are gathering data enough to say we are doing something different for our parents,” she said.
“It’s people from our county who are getting the benefit from this, and our children.”
