CASA financial literacy program could go statewide after FLEX Act passes

Since CASA of the 7th Judicial District began pairing housing support with financial literacy efforts, the change has been significant. Young adult tenants in the local supportive housing program are paying more of their own rent; the majority are employed and more than 80% have completed high school or the equivalent.
The program is called FLEX — Financial Literacy and Exchange — and its use at CASA’s 1st Place on Second Street supportive housing development served as a pilot program for the state. On May 27, the Colorado Legislature took official notice, passing the Financial Literacy and Exchange Program Act, as CASA had long advocated for.
“These young people, they’re worth our time. They’re worth our investment,” CASA of the 7th Judicial District CEO Carlton Mason said.
Mason testified in support of the act, under which the Colorado Division of Housing will develop a statewide program to help those in certain housing voucher programs also build up savings and gain better financial literacy.
“It was the inspiration; the pilot program we did is what helped draft the legislation. We testified for the House and Senate subcommittees and even had one of our tenants speak to it,” Mason said.
CASA serves minors in civil dependency and neglect cases, as well as provides supervised parenting exchange time and many other services to youths. It is also focused on teens and young people who have aged out of the foster care system — the latter of whom are often left facing the world without the underpinnings of traditional support systems most people take for granted.
Stable housing is one of the ways CASA is trying to give these young adults a leg up in life. It built 1st Place on Second in Montrose, followed by 1st Place on Palmer in Delta, to provide voucher-subsidized housing and support programs to eligible youths. (Under the voucher program, participants pay no more than 30% of their income in rent.)
In 2020, CASA received a $315,000 grant to implement its FLEX program. The money matches what the tenants pay in rent; that match goes into an investment account for the participants.
CASA’s FLEX program participants are required to engage in financial literacy training, remain housed, improve independent living skills and engage in supportive services. When they move out of supportive housing, they get the money, which can be used for education, to buy a hard asset, or for business opportunities. In order to withdraw those funds, they must meet with a designated certified financial planner and meet competency benchmarks.
CASA received an extension on the grant, which gives it additional time to work with the Department of Housing.
“When we started it (FLEX), it was our intent to see if we could get it through legislation,” Mason said, praising many efforts that went into drafting and advancing the legislation, House Bill 1389. “The framework is in place and that feels really good.”
The bill, the Financial Literacy and Exchange Program Act, creates a financial literacy and exchange program within the Colorado Division of Housing and appropriates $103,355 for the costs of implementing the program.
Under the act, the housing division is to create FLEX accounts for those in eligible housing voucher programs and develop policies for the program.
The legislative intent is to help eligible people reduce dependency on assistance and subsidies through an escrow-like savings account that grows as their earnings increase, as well as to provide them with access to financial mentoring, life skills training and asset management.
The housing division will create interest-bearing accounts for each eligible participant and explain how it is to be operated, plus contract with for- and non-profit entities for financial mentoring.
Eligible participants will sign a FLEX agreement; these may be renegotiated by participants and the housing division. At minimum, the agreements are to include a written plan for how the money in the FLEX account will be used; what expenses are eligible; criteria that will result in forfeiting the funds in the FLEX account and what constitutes successful program completion.
Mason said the bill creates an opportunity for others to do what CASA’s program and a similar one in Jefferson County have done.
“It still does create a pathway for this type of account, for the account to be used to purchase a hard asset, educational goal or business opportunity. It will be connected to the housing vouchers. The Division of Housing still has room to determine which housing vouchers it would use it for,” Mason said.
“They got the idea passed, I should say, and now implementation is going to have to come out of the Division of Housing.”
Not all young people stand on the same footing when they hit 18 — foster youth, in particular, lack solid, intergenerational support that provides such essentials as a place to live, food, transportation, or what Mason calls “that little bump.”
Supportive housing helps make up for some of those lost advantages, he said.
“It’s like anything. It can be taken advantage of and can be abused. It can also provide an opportunity to stabilize, to plan and identify a goal and then work to that goal. If you don’t have housing, that’s pretty difficult to do,” Mason said.
When it comes to FLEX specifically, he’s hoping for statewide success like what’s been seen in Montrose and Jefferson County. Some of CASA’s FLEX participants have built up more than $10,000 in their accounts and keep working to improve their lives.
“One of the best markers we’ve seen is, when we started housing our tenants in 2019, the state was paying 92% of the rent due. Over the last 12 months with FLEX in place, the state is now paying around 49% of the rent due, which means our tenants have gone from (paying) 8% to 51% of the rent,” Mason said.
“It’s working, in other words. It doesn’t mean every kid is fully taking advantage, but it means it’s inspiring. I can’t say it’s the only factor, but it is a part of our package of services that is getting these young adults employed and how they can improve their future.”
