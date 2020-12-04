When it’s built in Delta, CASA of the 7th Judicial District’s supported housing for young adults won’t be identical to its existing housing complex in Montrose, but the purpose will be the same: to give youths who are aging out of the foster care system stability as they make their way in the adult world.
The “1st Place on Palmer Street” is expected to break ground in the first few months of next year, as CASA works to meet a funding-match challenge that will bring in the final dollars needed for the Department of Local Affairs-funded project.
“It will meet the needs of our young people who need a safe place to go,” CASA Executive Director Carlton Mason said. “It’s more like one big house.”
The Palmer Street project is partly modeled after CASA’s 1st Place on Second Street micro-unit housing for young people coming out of the foster care system. This facility opened in Montrose in 2019. It, along with a Youth Access Center on Townsend Avenue, is the centerpiece of CASA’s youth services division.
CASA also provides court appointed special advocates (hence the name “CASA”) for children going through civil dependency and neglect cases, and it provides supervised parenting exchange time during custody visits. CASA serves Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel, Hinsdale and Gunnison counties, which comprise the state’s 7th Judicial District.
The 1st Place on Palmer Street project in Delta will create a 3,000-square-foot building that includes four small suites, each with a kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom.
In addition to a private entrance for each suite, 1st Place on Palmer Street will have a door that opens into a common area occupying about 1,500 square feet, with a full kitchen and a laundry area. This public space is for any young person who needs a supportive environment or listening ear, similar to opportunities at CASA’s Youth Access Center in Montrose. (The YAC is currently closed because of pandemic restrictions.)
The Palmer Street building’s upstairs will hold a two-bedroom unit with a full kitchen, bath and living area, where a sibling group, single parent, or roommates can live.
The Delta location is to be staffed to assist any youth who wants help during his or her transition into independent adulthood.
Having tested the waters with the Montrose project, CASA made some adjustments. Both projects operate under a voucher system under which the tenant pays 30% of income in rent — the monthly rent can be quite low if the tenant has a low-paying job, or even nothing when he or she is unemployed.
Because of what was learned through the Second Street micro unit project, CASA was able to have the type of vouchers changed for the Delta project, and to engage in the different construction of housing attached to a more public common area.
“We want to see what the outcomes are, see if it works better,” said Mason.
Foster children face more hurdles than many of their peers who were not in the system. They may not have the same skills or the same learning opportunities and are at a disadvantage when it comes to navigating the adult world.
Stable housing is a big part of success — an estimated 50% of young people who have aged out of foster care experience homelessness in the first two years. Only about 1 to 2% go to college, according to statistics Mason shared.
Mason said it is important to bear in mind such inherent challenges when assessing program success.
He pointed to a program participant who went a year without a job and therefore paid no rent at 1st Place on Second Street in Montrose. The tenant did eventually become employed and so, began having to pay rent. He has struggled with that, but Mason said the important point is the young man became employed, which is a marker of progress that can be built upon.
“With a lot of these kids, whether it’s addiction, or a mental health problem, or simply the need for friend, you can’t give up,” Mason said.
“At the same time, you can’t expect change to occur overnight. It could take time. It could take a generation. But that’s our commitment to these young people.”
In keeping with that, CASA sought and received a $315,000 grant to implement the “FLEX” program. FLEX stands for financial literacy and equity exchange. The grant money is used to match what young people are paying in rent and that match goes into an investment account.
Under the 2.5-year grant, CASA is working with 30 to 40 young people in and beyond the 7th Judicial District.
Its new FLEX initiative is functioning as a pilot program and Mason said the intent is to make a legislative effort that would allow 18- 24-year-olds in supportive housing to be able to build their future with a portion of the income paid in rent. The Colorado Health Foundation will be funding the effort to have FLEX be passed into law, per Mason.
“It’s a program that helps young people achieve financial literacy,” Mason said.
“The goal is to see if we can take that portion that goes into their investment account with some criteria around meeting with mentors. When they move out of our supportive housing, they can submit a plan for the purchase of a hard asset, an educational goal, or entrepreneurial opportunity. We will work with them to get that plan where it can be approved. It will give them that capital they need to make that next step in life.”
By participating in the FLEX program, young adults agree to provide access to certain financial and other information the program needs to assess progress. Mason said the idea is to see whether providing financial literacy education and some access to capital equates to positive motivation to push the young people to more mainstream successes.
Benchmarks include increased employment rates, improved education outcomes, accrual of savings and increase in net worth.
“This goes back to the statistics around foster care. We really try to make some changes for these kids,” said Mason.
Foster care done properly helps at-risk youths, but those young people still have challenges when it comes to building credit or a rite of passage like getting a car. A foster family, no matter how loving, might not be able to take on the liability of, say, co-signing a car loan.
“Just those small things we take for granted in a normal family structure, kids coming out of the system don’t have access to that,” Mason said, calling FLEX “the strongest effort I have seen” to propel former foster kids toward financial stability while they have housing taken care of through opportunities like CASA’s 1st Place projects.
“It’s just a really great way to look at, over three or four years, can we really turn this around?” Mason said.
Having the micro unit and youth center in Delta is part of turning things around for local kids. Delta County statistics CASA provided showed 21 youths 17 or older who were homeless but currently with a parent and seven of the same age and in the same situation who are without a parent. Approximately 20 Delta young people are eligible for a Foster Youth to Independence housing voucher. At any given time, three to six young people are at placements out of Delta County’s Human Service’s district in a transitional living arrangement.
CASA needs a bit more to close the deal on 1st Place in Delta. The organization had been able to raise the bulk of the roughly $675,000 project cost — between the DOLA grant and other means — before fundraising hit a wall amid the pandemic.
“Then it just got really hard,” Mason said.
Enter a group of local families, who pledged money to help — they put $50,000 on the table, with a challenge for Mason to raise a matching amount. The challenge reignited fundraising and success will bring CASA’s campaign right about where it needs to be.
“That’s kind of where it took off and we’re going at it,” Mason said. “DOLA is moving full-steam ahead. We’re on the fast track. We just need help closing out this match.”
People interested in donating are asked to call CASA at 970-249-0337 so they can be thanked more personally and also receive updates about what their donation is helping to accomplish. Prospective donors can also email Mason at cmason@casa7jd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.