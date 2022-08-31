Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The possible trial dates for the man accused of threatening to blow up the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office were in effect extended, with the U.S. District Court finding more time is needed for his defense to adequately prepare.

Defendant Bryan Cornwell had 60 days excluded from “speedy trial” calculations that would have propelled his case to trial sooner. His motion, which was unopposed, was granted Aug. 25.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?