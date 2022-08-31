The possible trial dates for the man accused of threatening to blow up the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office were in effect extended, with the U.S. District Court finding more time is needed for his defense to adequately prepare.
Defendant Bryan Cornwell had 60 days excluded from “speedy trial” calculations that would have propelled his case to trial sooner. His motion, which was unopposed, was granted Aug. 25.
Cornwell has pleaded not guilty to a charge of threats by means of explosives.
He was arrested in May, after allegedly sending messages to a sheriff’s investigator that threatened the man, as well as threatening to blow up the sheriff’s office, a Norwood restaurant and a bike shop. The messages allegedly referred to several hundred pounds of explosives at the ready, which, investigators said, Cornwell would know how to detonate, given his previous line of work.
In the messages cited by federal investigators, the sender expressed extreme grief over a woman who died of a fentanyl overdose.
In letters to the court, friends of Cornwell said this trauma and others overwhelmed his ability to cope. The letters asked for mental health care.
The federal Speedy Trial Act requires trials to start within 70 days of a person’s indictment or initial appearance, whichever is later. Some types of delays are excluded from the calculations uder this act and do not apply to the 70-day limit in which to bring a defendant to trial.
U.S. Magistrate James Candelaria found Cornwell’s counsel was “working diligently” on becoming familiar with the case, “several aspects” of which necessitate 60 days being excluded from the speedy trial calculations. Additionally, Cornwell’s attorney has other cases requiring his attention in the near future and the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not object to an extension.
Candelaria further cited “failure of law enforcement to present further information about the discovery (evidence) provided in the case that is relevant to the resolution of the case in a plea agreement.” He also noted “potential mental health issues.”
Cornwell’s motion states the SMCSO hadn’t provided date stamps for several of the messages that were relied upon to charge Cornwell.
Without a continuance, “a miscarriage of justice will occur,” because defense attorneys wouldn’t have enough time to thoroughly vet the evidence and prepare for trial in a way that would satisfy Cornwell’s constitutional right to effective assistance from legal counsel, attorney Thomas R. Williamson wrote in Cornwell’s Aug. 23 motion.
The court could not reasonably find that Cornwell and his counsel would be adequately prepared for trial within the provisions of the Speedy Trial Act, Candelaria’s Aug. 25 order said, excluding the period of Sept. 5 — Nov. from the speedy trial clock.
He directed the parties to contact U.S. District Judge Marsha Blackburn’s chambers to set a new trial date and related deadlines. By Monday, Aug. 30, the parties had agreed to file all motions by Oct. 28 and responses by Nov. 7. A status conference was set for Nov. 15.
Cornwell remained in custody as of Aug. 16, with another federal magistrate having found that although there were means of assuring public safety if he were to be released, the court was “declining” to do so.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
