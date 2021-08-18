Cash for connection: City snags $2 million for street improvements on West Main

Hollis Brake envisions an ideal setup: A bike path that could take potential customers right by Montrose Surf + Cycle and a walkable stretch from the raft and tubing outtake at the West Main Trailhead for those who rent watercraft from the shop.
That’s not the reality now. Instead, there are less than ideal sidewalks for pedestrians to access the West Main Street business he manages — to say nothing of traffic that routinely accelerates with a gusto to be in the correct lane for passage onto Chipeta Road at the intersection just a bit down the way.
“It’s already kind of a close call on a daily basis with people driving back and forth,” Hollis said Tuesday, Aug. 17. “Slowing traffic down would be nice.”
The City of Montrose, already working on a West Main corridor plan to better connect residents, pedestrians and businesses, just secured $2 million in state funds, which are expected to go a long way toward road and walkway improvements.
The Colorado Department of Transportation awarded the City of Montrose’s West Main Complete Streets project the money as part of $22 million from the Revitalizing Main Streets Program Larger Safety Infrastructure grant that went out to 16 projects statewide, including one in Delta. This funding was in turn possible because of legislation in March that allocated $30 million as part of the state’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.
“It’s awesome to be able to recapture some of the tax dollars that have left the community and reinvest them,” City of Montrose Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer said Monday, Aug. 16. “I think it’s really going to be transformational once this project is complete. I think West Main Street is going to look really awesome.”
The grant opportunity flowed into efforts already underway for the West Main Corridor Plan, which aims to improve traffic issues and accessibility — with a primary focus from the West Main trailhead to east Grand Avenue — as well as to spur economic development by making it easier to do business along West Main, Cramer said.
The $2 million from CDOT, which requires a 20% match from the city (approved May 4), is to improve pedestrian accessibility and safety, as well as improve travel for bicycles and similar uses along urban arterials like West Main.
This “Complete Streets” approach focuses on planning and designing roadways to be safer, more convenient and comfortable for multiple modes of transportation used by all ages and abilities.
For West Main, the CDOT-funded project is to include roadway conversion, Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and new bike lanes in both directions. It could entail a new road template to maximize sidewalk width and push curb lines into the existing street to narrow it.
Such possible “road diets,” or road conversions, would slim down the road to one lane, each direction, to accommodate bike lanes on each side, or include the use of medians to slow traffic.
“It is a very high traffic area. We want to make it safer for users and pedestrians,” Cramer said.
A road diet for sidewalk expansion might eliminate parallel parking where it is not necessary in favor of sidewalks and seating areas.
The project also intends to create a bike path to help with transportation between Townsend Avenue and the West Main trailhead.
“With us being a bike shop now, having a bike path and a safe way … I think would help that side of our shop,” Brake said.
Final design of the Complete Streets project is pending; that process will take place in coordination with CDOT and will include public engagement opportunities for feedback.
Brake, who on Tuesday took part in a Development and Revitalization Team walk of the area, says that even just enforcing the existing speed limit could help, but that narrowing the road would make people more aware of that speed limit.
The current road configuration at Chipeta and West Main is one that shifts abruptly, leaving bikes with little room, so drivers swerve, pinching the bikes into the curb, he said. Brake said cyclists don’t even have a safe way to get onto the sidewalk if they have to for an emergency.
Plus, the sidewalks are in rough shape in some parts. On the same side of the road as the shop, the walkway is narrow, making it difficult for pedestrians to even walk two abreast. The situation is worse for wheelchairs, Brake said.
Slowing traffic could reduce the roar from accelerating vehicles, which would help Montrose Surf + Cycle be able to hold sidewalk sales or some activities in its parking area to “welcome the neighborhood into our space,” he added.
As it stands now, Brake said: “If you stand in front of our shop in either direction, you can’t talk to somebody because it’s so loud with people accelerating around you.”
The city was able to leverage some federal funds from its Environmental Protection Agency brownfields assessment grant into corridor improvement planning, Cramer said. (A brownfield is property blighted by hazardous chemicals, oil and/or gas. In the past, the city received grants to assess possible sites with voluntary participation of property owners.)
When the state grant opportunity cropped up, the city used some of what had already launched with the corridor plan to bolster its application. Cramer said assistance of Ayers Associates Inc., the contractor selected for implementing the previous brownfields grant, as well as letters of support from businesses, was vital in the application process, too.
As the corridor plan ramps up, a pressing question has been how to get people who may be using amenities like the Connect Trail on the west side to come further, down to West Main.
“One of the ways we’re going to do that is to make it more biker- and pedestrian-friendly, but also to make it safer for motorists as well,” Cramer said.
“You’re seeing a lot of revitalization effort in that area, as well as the Connect Trail,” he said. “These (project) improvements will be made with public feedback in coordination with CDOT to determine what works best for our community with those improvements.”
A specific timeline for the grant-funded Complete Streets project has not been set, but one of one to two years is typical, he said. The city could launch a request for qualifications process later this year, or early next, to move forward with design.
Brake said he and others are excited about the state grant.
“It’s nice to have some light at the end of the tunnel to actually execute it,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.