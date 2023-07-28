When Dana and Nolan Egbert moved to Montrose about 10 years ago, they watched their son Caleb become deeply immersed in the sport of fly fishing. The couple enjoyed fly fishing themselves, and so well understood what drew their son in, down to the water again and again, casting flies in the rivers and lakes around the region.
“Fly fishing was kind of his oasis. It was his calm,” Dana recalled. “It’s just such a peaceful place to be.”
Eventually, Caleb began working in a local fly shop, and soon enough his family was operating Montrose Anglers, which is now located on the Colorado Outdoors campus on the banks of the Uncompahgre River. But back when the shop was still downtown, when Caleb was a senior in high school, a man walked in with some pretty inspiring information. The man was a cousin of Jess Westbrook, a co-founder of the Mayfly Project, a non-profit devoted to introducing youth in the foster care system to fly fishing.
“It’s a mentoring program, working with kids in foster care in your community through fly fishing,” Dana explained.
Dana recalls Caleb taking to the idea immediately and with a passion. Her son had found such happiness in the sport and understood how others — certainly kids facing challenges — could do the same.
“He thought, ‘Man, we can introduce kids to this — they can go out on the river and leave all this junk behind, experience tranquility,’” she said.
So, a few years ago the Egberts dug a little deeper into the Mayfly Project, explored how the concept might play in Montrose, exploring if there was a need for such an outfit.
“We thought, ‘Oh, yeah, this could be great for our community,’” Dana said.
More than a fish story
Sitting in the Montrose Anglers shop near the Uncompahgre on a recent blue-sky July afternoon, Dana flipped through the Mayfly Project curriculum and reflected on the past couple of years — the Egberts started a local Mayfly chapter two years ago and just recently graduated the second round of foster children.
“They call each location a ‘project,’” she clarified.
The Mayfly Project was kicked off in Arkansas in 2015, with a national presence following in 2016. It was launched tethered to the concept that fly fishing could help manage anxiety. Since the organization’s founding, it has multiplied into numerous local chapters, or projects, throughout the country. The Montrose Mayfly Project, however, is the only one in this area.
The first year, the Egberts saw seven kids go through the local project. This year, it was eight.
“That’s really ideal,” Dana explained, “because you’re doing one-on-one.”
Throughout a five-class project students are paired up with mentors for one-on-one instruction. They learn to tie flies. They learn how to read the water. They search under stones to discover what bugs might be present.
“They might never pick it up again, but they’ve gotten exposed to it,” Dana said, later adding: “It’s not like we’re trying to make them these great fly fishermen, we want them to have fun.”
While the Mayfly Project is built upon fly fishing, the lessons and the experiences convey much more. For instance, there’s the Zen-like characteristics-of-an-angler list students must learn, with qualities such as patience, self-confidence, seeking wisdom and ‘building grit’ or ‘finding brain rest.’
“Where you can get out on the river and just be, where your brain is not constantly thinking — just let it all go and just be,” Dana explained the brain-rest item. “You can see how this pertains to more than just fly fishing.”
It’s easy to see how such a tranquil activity and such a list of characteristics could be helpful to someone going through the foster care system — “There are some hard stories,” Dana said — and how learning the sport could be as therapeutic as it is recreational.
Sometimes, out on the water, a foster kid will begin to talk, to delve into trauma. Following the philosophy of the program, mentors try to redirect the child towards something more peaceful, to continuing to practice whatever skill is being imparted that day.
“They live with so much of that and you just want them to get away from it,” Dana explained.
While elements of the Mayfly Project aspire to inspire a student well beyond fly tying or casting, it also hits the much more straightforward mark of teaching the sport of fly fishing. And the joy of landing a fish.
“Getting to experience the smile and excitement of a kid catching his or her first fish on a fly is priceless,” said Nolan Egbert.
Foster parent Craig Jacobson, whose child had the opportunity to enjoy the Montrose Mayfly Project, said he appreciated both the practical fishing know-how, as well as the life lessons learned during the sessions.
“My child, Jack, learned a lot about fly fishing, especially the technical and preparation parts,” Jacobson said. “It was great for him to get outside with a positive group of role models who love what they do and want ot pass on that knowledlge.”
It takes a village
When a foster kid enters into the Mayfly program, they are provided with the necessary equipment to participate. They get a rod, reel, flies, the gear that enables them to fly fish.
Upon completing the program, during the final session, the kids are surprised with new gear of their very own — a pretty generous gift, which allows them to continue to practice the sport.
“It’s like Christmas morning, they wake up and they don’t know — it’s pretty sweet,” said Dana, describing the scene. “All the kids are crying, all the mentors are crying, all the foster parents are crying. It’s pretty sweet.”
In order to fund such a program, the Egberts have relied on the local community. They’ve worked with local businesses to host fundraisers and received generous donations from Home Loan State Bank and Kevin Sanderford, of Cimarron Wealth Management, as well as from individuals within the community.
“It takes a village and Montrose is generous,” Dana noted. “I think it’s a very giving community.”
And when she sees the local Mayfly Project students go through the program, grow their life skills, learn an appreciation for nature and develop relationships, Dana knows that every penny that goes to the effort is worth it.
“I think the main thing is just giving the kids an opportunity to be outdoors, learn something new, something for themselves,” she said.
— To learn more about the Mayfly Project, visit https://themayflyproject.com/