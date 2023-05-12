230512- outdoors-rackay

You just don’t get good catalogs full of outdoor gear, like we did in the old days. Most catalogs are online, instead of print. (Contributed photo)

There was a time when I needed a two-wheeled dolly to bring the mail into the house. Most of the mail was catalogs, from every outdoor retailer known. Sure, there were the usual bills, magazines, and other unimportant stuff, but the catalogs were the gold strike.

Catalogs used to be the only way an outdoor person could find out about all the new equipment available for hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking, and just about anything else outdoor related.



