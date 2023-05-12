There was a time when I needed a two-wheeled dolly to bring the mail into the house. Most of the mail was catalogs, from every outdoor retailer known. Sure, there were the usual bills, magazines, and other unimportant stuff, but the catalogs were the gold strike.
Catalogs used to be the only way an outdoor person could find out about all the new equipment available for hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking, and just about anything else outdoor related.
Outdoor programs were not as plentiful on television as they are today. There was always the talking head on one of those Saturday fishing programs (the one for the shut-ins who did not go fishing on Saturday). The obnoxiously successful angler, standing in a $50,000 bass boat, blabbing on about how he has only caught fish with the new “Hookum’s Deluxe Husky Bass Lure, with optional enterboard” and no other lure in the world will catch fish like this one. Every angler in the world grabbed the credit card and ordered a few of these lures from the 800-number flashing on the television.
It was not always that way. When I was a kid, growing up in the country, the occasional catalog was my only contact with the outside world to learn about what was new. We did not have television, or when we did, I was usually not allowed to watch it. My grandmother referred to it as an “idiot box” and made me go outside, muttering something about her nerves.
Since the town nearest our place was just a wide spot in the road, there was not a big outdoor store around. The local hardware store had a few guns and odd pieces of hunting equipment, along with a fishing section, but it was definitely not “cutting edge” for new equipment and ideas, hence the need for catalogs.
The gold standard of catalogs was always one from Herter’s or one from Orvis. These were always chock full of new items, guaranteed to make you a better fisher, hunter or make your camping trip much more comfortable. Drooling over this new equipment was all I could afford to do back then, but at least I could dream of the new stuff.
By the time I was older, having acquired a job, education, wife, kids, mortgage, taxes, the full catastrophe, according to Zorba the Greek, I could occasionally order something from a catalog. Usually it was a new item, that prior to first seeing it in the catalog, I never knew existed, yet now that I have seen it, I can no longer fish or hunt, let alone live, without it. My wife, in a rare moment of weakness and compassion, would allow me to order said item, and all was right with the world.
About the same time, a man named Johnny Morris started the Bass Pro Shop and created the epitome of a fishing catalog. Later, he came out with a hunting catalog, marine catalog, camping catalog, ATV catalog — you get the idea. He went on to buy Worldwide Sportsman and got into the saltwater fishing catalogs.
Other outdoor retailers followed suit, each sending their own special catalog. Our mailman wore a heavy-duty truss for his double hernia he got from delivering all those catalogs.
The catalog era was a good thing for someone who wanted to stay up on all the new, improved, and modified gear available for their outdoor passion. For someone like me, a guy who had to have every new gadget to come down the pike, well, I was the guy the catalog companies were out looking for. I had to try every new thing, so I could write about it, and recommend it to my readers, if the item lived up to expectations. Mostly it was an excuse, because I am just a catalog junkie.
Alas, the catalog era has ended. No longer do I find a treasure trove of catalogs crammed full of hunting and fishing equipment. The mail is nothing more than bills, bank statements, and the odd “vote for me” type of political junk mail. It is all very depressing. I no longer bother getting the mail. I will drive past the mailbox and not even stop to empty the contents. My wife badgered me about getting the mail for years, finally giving up and just getting it herself. There is just no motivation for me to look in the box.
In this on-line world, all the catalogs must be viewed on the computer. No longer can I sit in my recliner with a dog on my lap and a glass of man’s best friend nearby, and peruse a catalog, looking for new equipment. I don’t spend much time surfing the internet for outdoor ideas and products. I get enough computer time writing several hours a day and the last thing I want to do is search for an online catalog. Besides, it’s just not the same.
Catalogs were a great thing when you only got one or two a year. You learned to cherish them and pour over the contents many times over. When the crazy days of the catalog population explosion came about, it was too much of a good thing. I gave the family finances a double hernia with all the new stuff. After a while, it was no longer a treat and many of the catalogs hit the ash can unopened.
The other day, my wife brought in a catalog from some place called Oriental Trading Company. It was not outdoor gear, but a bunch of toys, tricks, and other childish cheap junk. It was right up my alley. Good to see there is at least one company that still sends out a catalog. Now, where is that Visa card?
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a Director and Public Information Officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the Posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org