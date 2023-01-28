Catlin backs bill to codify Rural Opportunity Office

Marc Catlin

The time has come to make permanent a state office that helps rural Colorado, House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin said.

Catlin, R-Montrose, is a House sponsor of Senate Bill 23-6, which would codify the Rural Opportunity Office and provide it with money from the state’s general fund. The bipartisan legislation is sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon. Joining Catlin as House sponsor is Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

