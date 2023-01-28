Catlin backs bill to codify Rural Opportunity Office

The time has come to make permanent a state office that helps rural Colorado, House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin said.
Catlin, R-Montrose, is a House sponsor of Senate Bill 23-6, which would codify the Rural Opportunity Office and provide it with money from the state’s general fund. The bipartisan legislation is sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon. Joining Catlin as House sponsor is Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango.
“Rural Colorado needs help,” Catlin said. “All the attention is on Denver and Boulder. This gives us opportunity. We have a lot to offer. We need to let people know that.”
The office, known as “ROO,” was created in 2019 to assist rural economic development offices, business-support organizations and small businesses by directing them to relevant Office of Economic Development and International Trade, and partner programs.
The office helps coordinate rural resources and oversees the Rural Technical Assistance Program, as well as the statewide Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. It maintains a data dashboard in support of key information relevant to rural areas and also maintains partnerships with Manufacturer’s Edge, Startup Colorado, the Economic Development Council of Colorado and Energize Colorado.
A host of rural programs fall under those umbrellas, including grants for marketing funds to help rural communities bring in companies and new jobs.
ROO is the central coordinator for rural economic development matters. It works with communities transitioning away from coal-based economies, informs the governor’s policy on rural economic development and keeps track of program success, helping to determine whether communities receive more state funding.
The bill formalizes ROO’s duties and allows the office to keep operating. Putting ROO into statute confers greater legitimacy on the office, Catlin said.
“What we’re trying to do here is make it be there so you can depend on it,” he said. “ … This allows the state to help us do that. I think it’s going to be good for us. We’ve got trouble out here in rural Colorado. We have to figure out how to make things better.”
Both parties on Thursday, Jan. 26, took a victory lap after the bill to permanently establish the Rural Opportunity Office unanimously cleared the Senate Committee on Business, Labor & Technology. Catlin anticipates it will head to the Senate floor next week.
“Oftentimes, rural communities are overlooked in the State Legislature when it comes to promoting economic opportunities,” Rich said, in provided comments.
“Codifying the Rural Opportunity Office will serve as a vital step in ensuring rural Coloradans will forever have the resources and support they need to thrive. By addressing the unique challenges faced by rural communities, this office will empower individuals and families to build better lives and stronger communities.”
Roberts said rural communities such as he represents are “crucial” to the state’s economy and character.
“To ensure we’re building a Colorado where everyone can thrive, we must be proactive in our work to support rural economic development,” Roberts said, also in provided remarks.
“By creating a ‘one-stop shop’ for our small towns in the Rural Opportunity Office, we will be able to provide the expertise to meet our rural economies’ unique needs and help communities take advantage of state, federal, and nonprofit opportunities to promote, diversify, and expand economic opportunity. From Craig to Granby, Sterling to Cortez, and everywhere in between, the Rural Opportunity Office will be a vital resource for rural Colorado.”
Catlin said he is pleased with how ROO has been performing since it was temporarily established and the legislation is necessary. “The office as it sits right now is term-limited. This makes it permanent,” he said.
Catlin sees ROO as a one-stop shop for coordinating economic assistance and direction for predominantly rural areas such as the Western Slope — “a clearinghouse, so to speak,” he said.
“In urban Colorado, you don’t (have to) think about this stuff. You have lots of help for that. Rural Colorado, we have to find ways to continue to be viable,” Catlin added.
“The good thing about it is everyone who is sponsoring it is from the Western Slope. It’s rural-sponsored. We seem to work well together. It’s more about helping all the districts.
“Good ideas are good ideas. That’s what we’re trying to promote here.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
