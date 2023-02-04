Catlin backs bill to codify Rural Opportunity Office

Marc Catlin

In hopes of curbing youth suicide rates, State Rep. Marc Catlin introduced legislation to provide students with more chances to find help for mental health crises.

The Montrose Republican’s Higher Education Crisis And Suicide Prevention bill, if passed, would require both public and private higher education institutions to print Colorado, as well as national crisis and suicide prevention information, on the backs of student identification cards.



