A few changes will make a big difference to accessing public rights of way for broadband infrastructure, Rep. Marc Catlin said.
Catlin, R-Montrose, with Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Adams County, saw their Broadband Provider’s Use of Public Rights of Way bill signed into law April 7.
The act amends state law to require the Colorado Department of Transportation to develop a uniform application, permitting, contract and fee structure for telecomm and other non-governmental entities to access the rights of way for fiber lease/swap for broadband development.
Catlin said the bill also establishes a clearer timeframe in which CDOT is to respond to applications.
The bill further requires CDOT to provide written approvals or denials, with the reasons for them, which are to be publicly available online.
Private entities that successfully bid on rights of way use still retain the exclusive use of their own fiber, unless they choose to lease it. Other entities are not precluded from also bidding on using the same right of way for their own fiber: the state is still prohibited from entering exclusive arrangements for the actual public right of way.
The standardization under the newly signed bill helps people know what to expect if they seek the right to bid on using rights of way, Catlin said.
“It’s going to make CDOT treat everybody the same,” Catlin said Friday, April 8. “At first, there was a lot of opposition. I don’t think they understood what we were trying to do.”
But what sponsors envisioned was similar to Gov. Jared Polis’ previous executive orders about broadband, he said. Polis in February signed an order directing the Colorado Broadband Office to develop a strategic plan by the end of August.
Part of the order directed CDOT to enhance its fiber lease and right of way program. This directive called on CDOT to create a transparent website about the process of accessing state-owned fiber; equal access; standard pricing and cost frameworks, anticipated timelines and details about the application review process.
“What we did was pass a law that says a lot of like what the governor put out in the executive order saying pretty much the same thing we did,” Catlin said.
“What we did was just decide that CDOT has the rights of way and that’s where we should be putting fiber. We should be putting it there, hanging it on poles or in the ground. When a company wants to use the right of way, there should be a standardized application and standardized pricing so everyone knows what they are going to have to deal with if they want to use state rights of way for broadband infrastructure.”
He said the newly signed bill standardizes the process and provides clarity on how pricing will work, as well as defines how long the state has to respond to an application.
“Now there is a reasonable expectation of how long it will take to respond to you and what will be required. I think it’s going to help,” he said.
“I think it’s one of those bills that makes a difference,” Coram said. “Broadband is one thing we can do in rural Colorado to level the playing field, because if you’ve got internet and access to transportation, you can do business anywhere in the world.”
Coram said the bill sets up the process for more fair-market access. “Government shouldn’t be the obstacle to providing access to rural Colorado and in some cases, that has actually been the case,” he said.
“We’ve had carriers that have been trying to get access for years. Broadband has been one of my go-to items from the time I got here (state legislature). I’m leaving on the same note,” added Coram, who, due to redistricting, was no longer eligible to seek reelection to Senate District 6. He was as of Friday petitioning onto the primary ballot for U.S. Congress.
“We need broadband bad,” Catlin said, referring to rural Colorado on the whole.
Some parts of rural Colorado have better access than do others; Coram said that for example, Montrose County tends to have fairly good access, thanks to previous legislation.
“This will give us the opportunity to use some of the space the state controls where we start putting in infrastructure to take it into the communities that haven’t been well-served,” Catlin further said. “I think it’s a good thing.”
He said initial opposition to the bill faded as its purpose became clearer. The bill ultimately picked up about 40 sponsors between the state House and the Senate, including Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Democrat whose district includes Delta, Gunnison Hinsdale counties, and Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-LaPlata County.
“It wasn’t poking somebody in the eye. It was good for everyone in the state,” Catlin said. “It’s those little ones that matter the most sometimes. They’re not real high profile, but certainly make a difference in people’s lives.”
