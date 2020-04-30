If you think tax law is complicated and confusing, you should try Colorado Water Law. Of course, most of it was written by lawyers, but maybe it wasn’t the lawyers who made it that way. Just maybe it got that way because over the last century the Colorado water laws have been written, amended, changed, challenged, abused, litigated, rewritten, and otherwise made to appear to be the work of a kindergartner with a crayon.
There are a lot of smart Coloradans who have, with all good intention, spent countless years of labor to make sure that everybody in the state, and quite a few outside of the state, get their fair share of the state’s most sought after asset. That being said, there is a faction that really would like to see less agriculture using less water so that it can be used elsewhere. That feeling, of course, flies in the face of the basic water rights concept in the state.
For the past year, 58th District Assemblyman Marc Catlin and 6th District Senator Don Coram have tried to get legislation through the halls of the state legislature that would put a roadblock in the way of some of those who lust after Western Slope water. Last month, they were successful in getting House Bill 20-1159 through the hoops and onto the Governor’s desk. It was a bipartisan effort that garnered a unanimous house vote and a senate vote with only one dissenter. It had to be bipartisan to succeed as it did. Catlin and the other Republicans are woefully outgunned in terms of voting power.
“When I believe in something I have no problem going across the aisle to get some help,” Catlin said, who, because of the lockdown, is working from home and still getting business like 1159 done. Last year, he reached out to fellow Assemblyman Dylan Roberts, a Democrat from Eagle County. Catlin and Coram also asked Senator Kerry Donovan, a Democrat and a rancher from Edwards, for help. The four of them sponsored the bill in the two houses.
Catlin’s legislation is simple enough. It authorizes state water officials to confirm historical usages, such as water used for livestock, and whether or not it’s part of an official water right. This allows ranchers’ use to stay first in line for water, ahead of the stream protections, known as in-stream flow rights.
“In-stream flow water rights belong to the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB), but they are junior to the historical water rights belonging to the landowners and users,” Catlin said. What was happening was the state water managers had adopted the idea that to protect the in-stream flow, they could cut off the water to a senior rights owner, such as a rancher or farmer, just because an irrigation season was over, leaving the rancher with no water. But, the senior rights, as most ranch land owners enjoy, take precedence. The 1970 water law says the state’s rights are very much junior to the Colorado “first in time, first in right” rule that is an integral part of the Colorado prior appropriation system.
The matter flared when Krista Monger, a northwestern Colorado cattle producer, challenged a cut off by state water managers after the summer irrigation season was completed eight years back. Monger told an Aspen reporter that her grandparents had purchased the land in 1946 and she has records that prove she was using water for watering livestock all that time. That put her senior rights in front of the state’s junior rights to in-stream flow.
According to Catlin and most ag producers, stock watering and irrigation go hand in hand. For example, cattle drink from ditches and irrigated land during the summer. Some of the state water managers were seeing the irrigation as separate from stock watering, therefore they see it as separate from the landowners’ water rights.
“It was a surprise to me to hear that people like the state engineer didn’t see water for agriculture as including the stock watering usage,” Catlin said.
What the bill, that was signed into law in late March, does is “confirm a claim of an existing use even if it has not been previously confirmed by court order or decree.” It is on the State Water Engineer to find out what rights are involved on a given stream. Meanwhile, it is on the landowners and water rights holders to have sufficient records to back up any claim. The Monger family had the records, but were not asked about them until after the water had been cut off.
The need for HB1159 was spawned by a disagreement over what the 1970 statutes said. The Department of Natural Resources argued that the legislature intended for the users to use the courts to establish, by decree, their prior use. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and the Colorado River Water Conservation District took the position that the historical senior sights did not need a court to codify them.
Mike Hogue, the Cattlemen’s Association president was quoted as saying that, in his eye, the (1970) statute says prior uses would be honored. But, he said, the state says that isn’t what the statute says.
The new law puts the argument to rest. What it doesn’t put to rest is the fact that state water officials have said that irrigation rights do not include livestock water rights. They continue to spout that philosophy.
Catlin, who has been studying, living, and talking about water law for a long time says that it is news to him. He says that you have to understand that the people on the front range want the water. “They just don’t care about our part of the state,” he adds. He says that they will come up with any argument to get what they want.
“There are 600,000 acre feet of Western Slope water that goes to the Front Range every year,” Catlin said. He would like to think that the new bill will hold the livestock water issue at bay, but he knows it will come up again. Making the distinction between irrigation and livestock watering is just a ploy to lower the draw by agriculture from the 9,700 miles of rivers and streams covered under 1970 law.
In talking to producers, the concept of separating livestock and crop water use is not something that they have paid much attention to, if any. Typically senior rights owners have been using their water for crops and livestock. When you consider that some of the crops they are irrigating are for livestock forage, it does stretch credulity, according to folks like the Mongers and Assemblyman Catlin.
“We all thought that was part of our ag water rights,” said Doug Monger, a Routt county commissioner and a cattle rancher on the Yampa River in northwest Colorado, and also uncle to Krista Monger, told the Vail reporter last month.
“It’s a wake up call for all of us.”
