State Rep. Marc Catlin Wednesday said he is hopeful the Legislature will soon have an idea of when businesses can open and the stay-at-home order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted.
His comments came during a Montrose Business Update webinar that focused on the state's perspective on the pandemic.
“One of the things that we’re all asking right now is: ‘When is the state going to feel like it can open up and take off the stay-at-home order?’” Catlin said. “That’s one of things we’re pushing for in the Legislature right now, is to get some kind of an idea of when that would happen and what it would look like.”
Catlin said he understands that, due to the currently unpredictable nature of the pandemic, securing a date would be difficult. However, setting a tentative end point would give communities, especially local businesses, something to work with for establishing a plan in the coming months.
“I’m a believer in: let’s get ready. Our community is needing a goal. They need to find a date that they can look at and say, ‘I think it’s probably going to happen then,’ and have that reassured by leadership in the state of Colorado. We may not be there yet because of the numbers that are happening in regards to the virus. But... I think that would help all of us.”
Catlin emphasized the need to keep the economy afloat during the pandemic, especially for businesses that have been mandated to shut down. He encouraged both residents and business owners not to give up.
“The big thing for me right now is for people that are in business to stay open,” Catlin said. “Those of you that were non-essential … you are essential. Maybe during this coronavirus siege you weren’t considered essential, but to our community you are essential. We need you. We’re going to need you worse than ever when this thing disappears,” Catlin said.
A perspective from panelist Kate Guibert from the Colorado Resiliency Office included information about the recently formed Rural Adaptation and Futures Committee, which is currently looking at the long-term of COVID-19 recovery.
“This committee has been set up to really start to think about what the condition to open will look like and what the next two to five years look like,” Guibert said. “Some things have probably changed in our economic landscape that we need to start to think about, and what some of the strategies are that we can help communities with to do that.”
Guibert said that while the pandemic has caused situations beyond business owners’ control, there are preparations that they can take to be ready to reopen.
“We don’t want to let the virus drive all that we do. We want to take back some of the control, which I know is hard to think about doing right now when things change hour by hour.”
With many businesses now holding experience in alternate methods and fast-paced adjustments to operations, Guibert said she was optimistic about the increased ability to adapt to a changing environment and how that could help as soon as they can open their doors.
“There is an opportunity to start to design strategies you need to have in place for your business to start to slowly open back up: what that might look like in various worlds, and then what happens if the virus reemerges down the line and puts in place some of the things you know that you want to do,” Guibert said.
Guibert provided examples of the issues and opportunities that businesses could face, including resident wariness to gather in groups and reduced tourism, or eagerness to reconnect and increased business adaptability.
“Once you define those issues and opportunities, you start to develop some strategies. What are those safety protocols that you want to have in place, how will you message to customers that makes them feel safe to come into your place of business, marketing tools you’ll use?”
Montrose Director of Business Innovation Chelsea Rosty also provided a recap of the city’s small business assistance program. She reminded businesses of the Small Business Relief Package, 90-day sales tax deferral and co-op marketing grants.
More information on how businesses can seek assistance can be found at cityofmontrose.org/covid19 under Business Resources.
