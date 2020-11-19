Marc Catlin, 58th District Colorado State representative has been feted by the Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute for the second time. Catlin scored the “Faith, Family and Freedom Award” for his 2020 session votes in the Colorado Assembly.
The institute tracks the voting record of every representative on issues important to Christian conservatives. Catlin’s voting record saw him follow his own principles, which happened to match with the CUU position. There were 10 bills on which the scoring was based and Catlin voted with the strict conservatives on eight. On the matter of residency requirement for marijuana employees, he voted no and he disagreed with the nicotine and tobacco tax issue.
Catlin said he was honored by the accolade. “I appreciate it, but I was just doing my best for the folks in Western Colorado,” he said Tuesday.
