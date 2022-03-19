Since the program that allows retired teachers to return to classrooms and teach full-time — without worries of losing their pensions — started five years ago, Montrose County School District has benefited, said the district’s director of human resources, Michelle Pottorff.
This program for rural schools with staffing shortages, which was set to expire in 2023, is now permanently enshrined in state law.
“This is good news,” Pottorff said.
Montrose’s Republican representative to the State House, Marc Catlin, co-sponsored House Bill 22-1101 with Rep. Barbara McLachlan (D-Durango). The bill, which passed with bipartisan support, was signed into law this week by Governor Jared Polis.
“We’re having a hard time attracting teachers to the 58th district: they get the job and then they go look for a place to live and they can’t afford to live there,” Catlin said. “This will allow teachers that have retired from the district to teach in the district they’re familiar with and it allows us to not have empty classrooms.”
The original program included teachers, school bus drivers and cafeteria employees, but has now been expanded to include school nurses and paraprofessionals.
Another bill that expands the days that retired teachers can return to substitute teaching without losing their pensions until 2025, also co-sponsored by Rep. McLachlan, was signed into law this week. Catlin was not a co-sponsor, but voted yes on the bill.
House Bill 22-1057 applies to all of the school districts in the state.
Colorado joins dozens of other states that have acted to alleviate a shortage of substitute teachers. North Carolina allowed state employees to go on paid leave to do substitute teaching and New Mexico called in the National Guard to help.
MCSD, along with many other school districts around the country, was having difficulty filling substitute positions in the fall, but demand has lessened this spring as COVID case counts — and the requirement to quarantine following classroom exposure — have dropped.
“It’s taken off a lot of pressure on the system and I think people are starting to feel that,” Pottorff said.
When the pandemic was raging, it was more difficult for teachers to take non-COVID related days — “the need for COVID coverage overshadowed everything,” Pottorff said, but the situation is no longer as dire.
Many of the authorized substitute teachers in the district’s database are retired teachers, Pottorff said: they have already been trained and are particularly helpful for filling long-term substitute positions.
To incentivize new substitute teachers, the district has offered to pay the fees for receiving the authorization to substitute teach, which can be up to $100. Other incentives include increasing compensation and rewarding subs who work more than 40 days in a semester with a $500 bonus.
While the crunch for finding substitute teachers has not been as intense in Montrose, finding ample substitutes for lower-paying support roles, such as secretaries and paraprofessionals, has still been challenging, Pottorff said.