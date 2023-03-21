Catlin suicide prevention bill becomes law

State Rep. Marc Catlin

Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill B23-1007, the Higher Education Crisis And Suicide Prevention bill, into law on March 17, marking a proud moment for House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose.

The new law, which comes at no expense to the state, requires higher education institutions to print the Colorado and National Crisis and Suicide Prevention contact information on the back of student identification cards.



