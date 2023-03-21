Catlin suicide prevention bill becomes law

Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill B23-1007, the Higher Education Crisis And Suicide Prevention bill, into law on March 17, marking a proud moment for House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose.
The new law, which comes at no expense to the state, requires higher education institutions to print the Colorado and National Crisis and Suicide Prevention contact information on the back of student identification cards.
“I am concerned at the increase of suicides in our teenagers and young adults, especially on the Western Slope. By printing the suicide hotline numbers on student ID cards, we are giving young Coloradans an invitation to ask for help,” Catlin said in a press release.
“All across Colorado, suicide and mental health are on the minds of our residents. This law will elevate awareness of the help that is available to our students.”
The bipartisan bill received approval from 97% of legislators and had both Democratic and Republican prime sponsors: Republican Catlin and Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, in the House and Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, and Byron Pelton, R-Sterling, in the Senate.
Catlin, who represents the eight counties on the Western Slope, previously said of the bill: “This was the chance to do something right away that might help. Sometimes we get bogged down trying to find the best way to help. We can do this right away (and) do it quickly. It doesn’t cost a lot of money but puts it (the information) in a lot of people’s hands.”
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado had 1,302 suicides in 2020, making it the 12-highest state for suicide deaths in the U.S. The Colorado Health Institute website says that the suicide death rate for residents ages 15 to 19 has increased in the past decade.
Joey Montoya Boese, executive director at local anti-bullying nonprofit PEER Kindness, told the Daily Press last month she appreciates the bill, and offered advice for people seeking help and looking to prevent it.
““I encourage young people to reach out to Colorado crisis lines over the national (ones),”she said as national crisis lines, while they give tools to help, don’t understand “that local connection.”
Furthermore, Montoya Boese said we need to create a system in which there is intervention with youths while they are experiencing the traumatic event — before they begin to have suicide ideation.
