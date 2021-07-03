Ken Lichleiter remembers a half-dozen years back, when his cattle commanded about $3,000 a head at sale.
This year is different — alarmingly so. Drought is affecting available feed on permitted grazing allotments, as well as the price of hay on the market.
“I’ve reduced over 100 head,” said Lichleiter, who runs permits on Sanborn Park. The reduction thinned his herd to 328 and the 100 he sold fetched only about $1,800 a head, despite being better cattle than what he sold six years ago for $3,000 each.
“It’s serious in every direction. It’s going to put us plum out of it doesn’t change,” he said.
“Hay right now in this valley is as high as I’ve ever seen it, and I’ve lived here my whole life,” farmer and businessman Doug Flowers said. “People in the cow business cannot afford $300 per ton of hay.”
The cost of feed is “through the roof,” said Daris Jutten of Lazy K-Bar, a local cow-calf operation.
“We grow all of our own hay. It’s not really affecting us, but I can see with some folks that it would,” Jutten said.
Lanny Denham of Denham Ranch & Feed had another description for it all: “It’s unreal. You have to go through alternate feeds with what the prices are,” he said, pointing at the drought conditions. “You can’t get scared and you can’t get greedy. That’s two things my dad taught me.”
Hay market booms, but production costs growThe situation is mixed for area hay growers.
Those who spoke with the Montrose Daily Press reported good crops so far, but also pressures from rising fuel costs and other behind-the-scenes expenses that affect what they charge.
Shelly McLaughlin helps her father, Glen McLaughlin, on his Bostwick Park spread, where they have about 190 irrigated acres. The operation uses gated pipe and side rolls to bring water to its alfalfa.
“We did OK with our gated pipe where we do have it. But we do work at irrigating,” Shelly said. “We’ve got a couple feed lots and two ranches that buy all of our hay. We don’t jack up our price because it’s in a drought.”
She said fuel prices are affecting operations, however, so there has been some increase.
Flowers sells a premium hay for horses, as well as hay for cattle. He’s seen the price of twine double and said fuel costs are about to double as well — due, he said to Biden’s policy decisions — plus fertilizer costs are up. It costs more to bale and ship the hay.
“I’m not making anymore than I did last year, because my expenses doubled,” he said.
Still, he’s finding buyers. Flowers on Friday morning sold hay to a broker who, despite the price, will be able to turn a profit. That, Flowers said, speaks to the strength of the seller’s market.
The McLaughlins’ triticale cover crop is shooting to the sky right now, hitting just about 5 inches below the tops of the 7-foot side roll wheels. “It’s an amazing crop,” Shelly McLaughlin said.
“Our side rolls were getting a pretty good crop. The only thing that hurt us this year so far has been the late frosts. We had frosts clear up until June 12. That hurt our alfalfa,” she said.
The McLaughlins had to cut one 40-acre field because it froze. “We didn’t get the higher temperatures and when we did, the hay exploded, except in the fields where it got really frozen,” Shelly said.
“My second cutting looks as good as it ever looked,” Flowers said. “It affects everyone differently.”
Some growers won’t be getting a second cutting because their water rights are insufficient for the available water supply; some of those growers’ customers have been turning to Flowers, he said.
“About as fast as we can put it up, they’re buying it. We put up probably 700 tons at our first cutting and I don’t own a bale (for himself). That’s how fast it’s moving.”
‘It’s hard for the cow guys’Although the region is painfully dry, it did help when Mother Nature dumped a several brimming buckets down in recent weeks.
The timing was not the best, however. After praying all spring for rain, it poured when it was time to cut the hay at the McLaughlin spread. Rain on cut hay diminishes its nutrients and and can reduce its quality.
“When we dropped the hay, we saw weather every day. We did get some hay rained on and it was one of our better fields. But the rain helps the rancher up on the forest,” Shelly said.
That help has been uneven, with different amounts falling in different areas, Flowers said, plus it has been so dry for so long, that significant and consistent rain is needed just to catch up.
“It’s probably already too late. It will help, but even now, if it starts raining, a lot of the low country was dry and it may not come back. Every area seems to be different,” Flowers said.
“For the most part, our hay crop looks pretty good this year, even for being in a drought,” Jutten said, adding that from what he’s seen, the feed on the range looks good. He is hopeful for more rain. “This drought is definitely a challenge,” he said.
The drought caused public lands agencies to curtail some permits on the lands they manage, Flowers said — some ranchers are coming onto their grazing permits later than usual and will have to leave sooner that usual.
“You either pay a high price for the hay, or you sell your cows. There’s a lot of people who are selling cows. That little dab of rain we had was just enough to screw everybody up,” said Flowers.
The heavy storms last week turned what would have been 80 acres of premium horse hay into cattle feed, although, he said, it helped a few people.
A lot of people are struggling, he said.
“Norwood has no water and no hay. The guys in Ridgway had a little water early, but now basically have none. I’m very, very fortunate of all the ground we farm that we’ve got good water rights and a lot of water.”
Lichleiter said he’s taken a 40% cut to his grazing already and the U.S. Forest Service wants to cut further. He found a little extra land to lease as pasture and has purchased some extra hay. He’s also holding onto heifers and the best of his stock as he considers his options. A good snowpack that’s at least 100% of normal this winter is critical to going forward.
“If we don’t get 100-plus snowfall, there’s no need to try anything. We’re done. There won’t be water to drink, hardly, if we don’t get 100-plus snowfall. This is serious,” he said.
Denham’s Bureau of Land Management permit ran about five weeks late and he did not go because water was lacking. He recently got his cattle onto Forest land — a week early, because of the rain on Black Mesa.
“We’re short on water, but it’s not bad. You keep a positive outlook. You’ve got to,” Denham said.
He cited networking among producers and alternative feed sources as strategies for dealing with the soaring hay prices.
“Some people may liquidate, I don’t know. That will come back to haunt us in a couple years, because there will be a lot of feed and no cattle,” Denham said.
Olathe resident Seth Felix grows his own alfalfa on about 11 acres. He said alfalfa uses a little less water than other crops and he has watered his second cutting only once.
“Prices are high, which is good if you’re selling and not so good (for ranchers),” Felix said. “That’s a rough one to be in, especially with the price of cows. Sale barns are full and the market’s not real good for them, but there’s not feed for them. It all cycles back to being a mess.”
People seem willing to pay the price of hay for horses and that is good for sellers, Flowers said.
“But for what it costs, it’s like, wow. By the time we ship it and you put the freight on it, it’s just crazy what it costs. But they will pay it. They need the hay; they want the hay and they like it. You can still move it,” Flowers said.
“But it’s hard for the cow guys if they don’t have some of their own. It’s awfully expensive to feed cows.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
