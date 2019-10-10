It is hard to imagine that anybody else has as many rabid detractors as our president, although Mr. Trump’s numbers have continued to rise over the past few months.
So, who else gets this much hate mail and bad press? The answer is cows. And the people who raise them.
As I wrote in this space last week, there are plenty of people whose mission it is to put the cowboys out of business. To hear them talk is to be told that cows single, ah, hoofedly, cause global warming, obesity, heart disease, animal cruelty, environmental disasters, dementia, poor manners, earthquakes and acne. All of that, of course, is silly hyperbole. The problem is the cacophony is so loud that it is hard to be heard when speaking in support of the cattle business. One voice that rises above the noise is that of Sara Place.
Sara is a researcher for the National Cattleman's Beef Association. She is also one of the leading visible, erudite and well informed public faces for the group. She recently spoke at the Future of Food summit in New York. She finds the fake meat thing silly, she knows cows and other ruminant animals are amazing protein producing machines:
They take things in of little or no value and they make higher-value products. A lot of the protein that they generate and a lot of the nutrients that we generate for the human food supply just literally don’t exist without them. Cattle, sheep, and goats – they’re painted as inefficient, but they’re actually very efficient at what they do.
Most folks don’t understand that only about 10% of the feed that cattle get comes from grains. The other 90 percent of the feed is grasses (82%) and the rest (7%) comes from by products of other food processing operations like sorghum and cottonseed grinding.
When I was over in Nucla last week that misunderstanding was a major contention creator among producers there. The Forest Service and BLM range land they use during the summer won’t produce anything other than some calves. The efficiency of some flatulent cows in turning some wild grass and home grown alfalfa and corn silage into useful food is amazing.
It might be worth your time to check Sara’s recent interview in Successful Farming here is a link to it: https://www.agriculture.com/livestock/cattle/qa-sara-place-of-ncba
Battle of the chili cheese fries rages on
When I went down to Nucla last week I added another contestant to the Farm and Ranch Chili Cheese Fries Sweepstakes. This entry comes from the 5th Ave Grill on Main Street is Nucla. The fries were crisp and lightly salted. The chili was a nice chuck wagon style mix with just the right balance of meat and pinto beans. The plate, $6.79, was topped with shredded cheddar and crisp, sharp onions. It’s a meal.
Best Hog In Colorado
You don’t have to ride bulls to get buckles in Colorado. Avery Kimble went to the Colorado State Fair in September and came home with a trophy almost as big as she is and a buckle proclaiming that she showed the best market hog in the competition. The porker weighed in at 292 pounds, pretty much an optimal weight for a market hog.
Avery is the daughter of Luke and Christie Kimble, who farm some ground between Montrose and Olathe. According to Luke, the judge was greatly impressed.
“He said that Avery’s animal was well built and sound in structure. He said it was very eye appealing,” says the proud dad.
Avery is a freshman at Olathe High School where she is involved in FFA and 4-H. She has been showing for sometime and has had a number of champions at the county fair level. This is the first in statewide competition.
The champion hog came out of the breeding farm that belongs to the Goss Family in Butler, Oklahoma. Avery got him in March, when he was ten weeks old, and he reached show weight in August.
What’s next for the busy 14-year-old? “I want to go hunting this winter and then I’ll get another hog to feed next spring,” she says.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.com.
