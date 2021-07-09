The heat over the past week showed almost physical force at times. Thanks to a high pressure ridge over the desert Southwest, temperatures have skyrocketed, putting Montrose well into the 90s — and at a projected high Friday, July 9, of 101.
That’s all the more reason to have care in the heat, and keep an eye out for others, public safety agencies and those who work with vulnerable populations say.
“Individuals are out there, especially the homeless, at risk in these temperatures,” said Garey Martinez, the founder of Shepherd’s Hand. His charity feeds the hungry and offers other services at 505 S. Second St. Lately, it’s been offering a place for people to cool down a little bit during the day, despite problems with its swamp cooler. (The center is not open at night and does not provide overnight shelter.)
Although the Montrose Fire Protection District has not received many heat-related medical calls, Martinez recently called 911 for an assessment when a visitor arrived showing signs of heat exhaustion. Volunteers gave the man water and a place to sit down for a while.
Martinez also hands out bottles of water, cognizant that the unhoused do not always have ready access to drinkable water.
“A lot of people don’t realize that’s a big one. They have to stay hydrated,” Martinez said. “If they can’t get it from a water fountain or restroom, they have to look for someone’s (outdoor) faucet or go to the store and buy water, and they don’t have the money.”
Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan said the department hasn’t seen an increase in heat-related incidents, although paramedics did respond to the Black Canyon on Monday for a concern. That individual ultimately did not have to be transported for care.
Rowan acknowledged people without homes might have more difficulty keeping out of the heat.
“You have that in the back of your mind and do the best you can to take care of those people who are in need,” he said.
Heat-related ailments are not limited to heatstroke, the most severe and dangerous result of over-exposure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists heat rash, sunburn, heat cramps and heat exhaustion as dangers, too.
Older adults are more at risk for heat-related illnesses, said Eva Veitch, the Community Living Services director for the Region 10 League for Economic Assistance & Planning.
“If I get a sunburn, I can afford to burn a couple of layers. They can’t,” she said, explaining that as people age, their skin might thin.
Sun exposure is not the only risk, Veitch said. Older adults might become more easily dehydrated and not realize it — and they might also have other illnesses that exacerbate the situation.
“They’re generally not as active, so they don’t think about hydration. Especially if they’re on oxygen or diuretics, it puts them at higher risk for dehydration. It’s a scary time,” Veitch said.
She also said Region 10’s older clients, like many others right now, are having trouble getting air conditioning or swamp cooler units, because demand is outstripping supply. When Veitch called a retailer a few weeks ago, the business was down to its last two units, she was told.
A representative at a local heating and air company reported its phone has been ringing off the hook — sometimes up to more than 200 times a day — with requests for service.
The current weather pattern is expected to stick around for a few more days, although a system moving through early next week might bring a little rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Stackhouse said.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the official temperature recorded at Montrose Regional Airport was 92 degrees and overnight lows were forecasted in the mid-60s.
“This time of year, you guys have highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. It’s going to be trending anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the end of the week,” Stackhouse said.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall also has the high temps on his mind. He urged people to call immediately if they see someone in distress, regardless the situation.
That includes calling about pets left in vehicles.
“That can be prevented. It can be controlled. Do not lock your pet in the car, even for five minutes. It’s never the (short) time you think it is,” Hall said.
The interior of a vehicle heats up quickly and reaches temperatures even higher that the outside temperature. It doesn’t take long for a dog, cat, or other animal to succumb. Cracking the window is not enough to ameliorate the situation, Hall said.
“We are very aggressive in enforcing the animal cruelty statute, and leaving a pet in a hot car in temperatures like this absolutely meets those requirements,” he said.
“More important than a pet in the car is a child in a car,” Hall added. “Every now and again, we run into those situations.”
Hall discourages people from breaking car windows, unless it is clearly a life-and-death situation. It is better to call police, for whom such calls are a priority. People can be injured by breaking windows, as can the child or pet they are trying to save.
When it comes to a pet in a hot car, breaking in “muddies the water for the investigation” and can potentially lead to a violent encounter with the pet and car’s owner, Hall said.
“I don’t think the time it saves is worth that scenario. It’s different if you are in the middle of nowhere … but within the city of Montrose, with our response times, being able to call proper services and have them respond quickly, I don’t think breaking out the car window is necessary,” he said.
If a child in a locked car is in clear distress and it’s a life/safety issue, respond as you would to any other type of clear medical emergency — call 911, Hall said.
To prevent personal risk, Rowan reiterated the importance of drinking enough fluids and staying out of the heat.
“You’ve got to use common sense,” said Veitch. “That’s what it comes down to about all of this stuff. There’s nothing so important outside that you need to risk your lives to go out and do it.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
