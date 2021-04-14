Coloradans need to embrace shared responsibility when it comes to wildland fires, as the state’s population increases, driving more people into remoter areas — and as hot, dry conditions become the new norm.
“We are having fire years, not fire seasons, anymore,” Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, said last week, in unveiling the state’s 2021 Wildfire Preparedness Plan with Gov. Jared Polis and Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety.
Colorado’s last major wildfires were fresh in their memories — the largest ones on record all occurred last year, including the Pine Gulch, which burned more than 139,000 acres north of Grand Junction and Cameron Peak, the latter of which Morgan said had been the most destructive. That fire burned close to 209,000 acres and consumed 461 structures, of which 224 were homes.
Morgan said last summer’s fire activity was driven by unseasonably warm conditions, low moisture, overabundance of fuels and increased recreation, which raised the risk for human-caused fires.
“Consider this. Twenty of the largest fires in Colorado history have occurred since 2000,” Morgan said, adding that four of the five largest ignited during the last three years.
Extreme drought conditions, paired with hot, dry fuels make for large, fast fires. The 2021 wildfire prep plan, citing current, long-range forecasts, shows the above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation patterns will continue into August.
These long range projections indicate an earlier than normal start to the core season during the second half of May across southern Colorado. The warm and dry conditions will likely continue, intensifying the drought and taking snowpack off the mountains earlier than usual, which creates an above-average potential for large fires expanding northward through June and affecting most of the Western Slope by July, according to the preparedness plan.
The core fire season is now an average of 78 days longer than it was in the 1970s and twice as many acres burn as did 40 years ago, Morgan said. Fire intensity, complexity and impacts have been growing “exponentially” since the 1990s, per the planning document.
Wildfires are not only dangerous, but costly — and suppression costs are only part of the picture. Fires bring secondary impacts such as flooding and damage to watersheds that provide water for agriculture, drinking and hydropower.
Early detection of new fires is a critical component of the management strategy.
These focus on identifying new fires and immediately informing the suppression agencies where it is located, allowing for quicker action that, ideally, will help suppress those fires when they are still relatively small.
This program, launched in 2015, has been credited with identifying more than 400 fires.
Aggressive initial attack, with more state assistance, is also a component of fire planning. Funding authorized by state law provides additional resources for air-attack methods, hand crews, DFPC engine, module and overhead resources for local fire agencies and counties, severity assignments and positioning of ground and aerial resources.
“Traditionally, aviation resources have not been included as part of interagency wildfire mutual aid in Colorado,” the 2021 plan states.
“Under the new Colorado Cooperative Wildland Fire Management and Stafford Act Response Agreement and the statewide Colorado Operating Plan between DFPC and the federal land management agencies, all resources including aviation can be included under the new 24-hour mutual aid concept. This is a significant improvement for cooperative fire management in Colorado …”
The plan calls for resources to be strategically based and for non-federal resources to be pre-positioned as needed, and as funding allows. The DFPC is coordinating with federal partners to send the nearest available resources in response to requests for aviation and other assistance. The plan notes that state-owned and managed aviation resources boost overall capacity for fire response and help shore up the need, when federal resources have been called out for national priorities in firefighting.
Other components of the plan detail dispatching and mobilization, fire management staff from the state and ground resources.
For ground and air resources, the DFPC’s 2021 plan is based on wildfire risk, occurrence, need and funding availability.
Hilkey said the state is in “metamorphosis” as to how it responds to wildfire — and in a good way.
“I’ve never seen more of a state of readiness than we have today,” he said. “This is not just a suppression issue. It’s a mitigation issue.”
Suppression and mitigation are symbiotic and have to be done in a way that can make a difference long term, Hilkey said, adding it is critical to ensure firefighters and citizens are safe: “We need the citizens of Colorado to make this happen right.”
Everyone’s responsibilityHuman-caused fires account for an average of 80% of wildfire activity every year, most of which can be prevented, Hilkey said.
People can take relatively simple steps to reduce risk: Make sure no chains are dragging from vehicles; safely extinguish cigarettes; use spark-arresters on chain saws; do not use fireworks (illegal on federal public lands regardless fire risk), and have care while welding.
Hilkey also recommended that people sign up for local emergency alerts and follow their local fire agencies on social media.
Before heading out into the wilds for adventure, people should first research the area to determine how they might escape a fire. Always respect closures of areas.
“We have a shared responsibility to keep one another safe,” Polis said. “I encourage everyone to do your part. Be careful. Be cautious this fire season. A seemingly minor act can cause great devastation in our state.”
Polis said he expects everyone to act in cutting fire risks to protect both public and private resources.
“These precious natural resources are not only what we know and love about the Colorado way of life, but they also are critical to attracting tourists every year,” the governor said. Tourism is a main driver of the state’s economy and jobs — and the great outdoors was a greater draw than ever this past year, when COVID-19 restrictions curtailed other opportunities for recreation and entertainment.
“We are calling on all of you who live, work and play in Colorado to reduce the impact by being vigilant,” Morgan said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
