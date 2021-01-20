Two more men have been arrested in a case involving three sets of human remains found in rural Conejos County late last year.
Adre Baroz was the subject of a statewide manhunt after the remains were found in November; he was arrested in New Mexico and faces charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of Myron Martinez, who would have been 37 when he likely died, and Shayla Hammel, who would have been 34 when she likely died, as well as charges of tampering with deceased human remains.
He is jailed without bond in Alamosa.
On Jan. 18, the Alamosa Police Department also arrested Julius Anthony Baroz, 31, and CJ Walter Dominguez, 27, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced.
Julius Baroz faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains in Martinez’s death. He was held on a $250,000 bond.
Dominguez faces charges of accessory to first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and tampering with deceased human remains in Martinez’s death. He was held on a $100,000 bond.
In November, agencies in Conejos County served warrants on a property near Las Sauces, where skeletal remains were found. Further investigation revealed another set of human remains.
Authorities did not say while Adre Baroz was suspected when they announced his arrest warrant. He was captured in Gallup, New Mexico.
In December, Martinez’s remains were identified; the Del Norte man’s family had last been in contact with him in October.
Later in December, a forensic odontologist also identified Hammel’s remains. The Saguache woman had been reported missing Nov. 26.
The cause and manner of death have not been released for either Martinez or Hammel. The CBI has not announced the identity of the third person whose remains were found.
Arrest affidavits remain sealed.
