Two Republicans and three Democrats are in the running to be their respective party’s pick for the 3rd Congressional District — but, with a wide swath of unaffiliated voters, the races could hinge on constituents who are not necessarily among the party faithful.
Sitting U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt is battling a primary challenge from outgoing state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose for the GOP primary slot. On the Democratic side, Sol Sandoval, Alex Walker and Adam Frisch hope for their party’s nod.
At a Wednesday forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and Action 22, they were asked what they would say to win votes from unaffiliated electors, who in Colorado, can vote in primaries.
“Liberal policies are failing this country,” said Boebert.
“ … A vote for me is a vote for the Constitution … A vote for anyone else is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and the liberal policies that are ruining our country.”
Earlier, during candidate opening statements, Boebert said “We need more fearless conservatives in Congress, not fewer.”
Coram, of Montrose, noted in his opening statement that he was in the race for people in the middle of the partisan divide, who feel ignored. “The new majority is the unaffiliated,” he said.
In answering the question, he said he has a record of reaching across the aisle in the State Legislature to get things done for constituents. “I’ve done this in five elections,” he said. “I am not out trying to be famous.”
Businessman and former Aspen City Council member Frisch noted that 43% of the 3rd Congressional District is unaffiliated, 25% Democratic and 31% Republican.
“The Democrats cannot do it by themselves. … I am focused on consensus-building and getting things done. … I’m focused on 80% of the people who aren’t on Twitter all day long, whether they’re elected officials or citizens trying to pay their bills,” he said.
“I think it’s really, really important that the noise is tuned out and we find a representative that has a lot of the passion and a lot of the guts, but also kindness at heart to make sure they focus on the district’s needs that matter.”
Per his opener, Frisch wants to focus on better schools, water rights and clean energy, while respecting traditional energy producers.
Sandoval pointed to 20 years of cross-aisle service in the Pueblo community as a social worker and health care advocate. She said she’s spent much of her life living in the same situation as her would-be constituents, who grapple with finances, child care barriers and more.
“I know how to solve problems. People are ready for a leader who truly cares about them instead of party leaders or big donors,” she said. “ … I’ve been training 20 years here, in the home of the heroes, to serve you in Congress,” Sandoval said.
“I’ve got the grit,” said Sandoval, also referencing her multiple endorsements and coalition-building.
Walker, of Avon, who called himself “politically homeless,” said party politics are broken.
He said he supports small business, free markets, health care access, health care freedom and mental health care. “These aren’t party issues. They are values and they are rooted in common sense, not blind fealty to Joe Biden or Donald Trump,” Walker said.
Wednesday’s forum was not a debate but a moderated town hall conducted over Zoom and broadcasted to Facebook Live. All candidates received four questions in advance, including the question about their appeal to unaffiliated voters.
Moderator Sara Blackhurst, CEO of Action 22, also asked the candidates what they would do to improve and support elections; whether they supported negotiating drug costs with pharmaceutical companies, and how they might tackle the thorny issue of firearms regulation.
The remaining questions were submitted by constituents and a nonpartisan committee selected the ones asked during the forum. The questions not asked were to be forwarded to all of the candidates.
Firearms regulation
Sandoval, in response to the firearms question, said she is a responsible gun owner who supports the Second Amendment and believes in the right to protect oneself. “But with any right comes responsibility and let’s face it: enough is enough,” she said. “We need background checks for all purchases (in-person, online and at gun shows). It’s the law in Colorado and should be the law nationwide.”
Sandoval said it’s time to focus on common-sense solutions, including red flag laws similar to those of Colorado and 18 other states. “We can go back and forth, but getting some real work done is going to require people like me in Congress.”
Walker, who billed himself as a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, said gun regulation is one more area in which partisanship is wearying. Responsible gun ownership is “not a pipe dream,” he said, pledging to close loopholes, including by banning the sale of military weapons to civilians and banning them on school grounds.
He also disagreed that “the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” saying if that were true, then the United States would be the safest place on earth. Most voters support common-sense reforms, like closing the gun show loophole, Walker said, and “we need to represent them and not our own extremist interests.”
Frisch said steps like background checks and Colorado’s red flag laws (which allow people to petition the court to remove firearms from people who are a threat to themselves or others) have not diminished gun rights.
“I’ve yet to find a single gun owner in Colorado who does not feel that their gun rights are protected in Colorado. I’ve yet to meet anyone who doesn’t think they have the right amount of freedom to be a Second Amendment, law-abiding citizen gun owner,” he said.
Coram, who also said he supports the Second Amendment, called for conversations about regulations and enforcing existing ones, as well as the mental health issues that seem to underlie many mass shootings.
“A gun, like any other source of power, can be used for good and it can be used for evil. It is neither, in itself. It is solely dependent on who possesses it,” he said.
“ … We need to harden the target on our schools, but we need to do it in a civil manner where we have a conversation and come to a conclusion,” Coram added.
“I believe in the Constitution, which clearly states the Second Amendment is the right of the people to bear arms and shall not be infringed,” said Boebert, who is well-known for openly carrying a firearm and whose restaurant in Rifle is famous for wait staff doing so also. Framed art of a gun hung on the wall behind her as she spoke, prompting a flurry of viewer comments asking the moderator to have Boebert take it down.
“Strangely enough,” Boebert said, she agreed with Biden — the Joe Biden of 1985, who said he did not believe additional gun-control or federal gun registration would reduce crime and also that a criminal determined to get a gun would be able to do so. Biden, whose position has since changed, in 1986 voted for the Firearm Owners’ Protection Act.
“The reality is, gun-free zones have proven to be deadly,” she said, advocating for securing schools and funding it with “unspent dollars Congress sent to schools during the pandemic.” But letting Democrats force through emotionally driven regulations would come “at the expense of Americans’ liberty and freedom,” Boebert said.
“It won’t end school shootings, but it will certainly disarm law-abiding citizens.”
Immigration
A submitted question asked whether candidates believe immigration makes the country stronger.
Sandoval, a “proud daughter” of naturalized citizens, called for comprehensive immigration reform and a better visa-processing system. The district relies on immigrant labor, she said, also calling for an expedited pathway to citizenship for immigrants who serve in the military.
“We absolutely have a broken immigration system,” Coram said. “We have a Congress from both sides, that neither of them want to fix the problem.”
He said the guest worker program is vital, particularly for the agriculture sector: “We need them here. They are assets to us, but we need to bring them in legally and do it in a timely manner where they can go through the process.”
Coram said the country could pursue a program through which migrant workers can get their credentials and be vetted in their home country first, and be headed to a specific, identified employer here.
Frisch answered that “of course” he supports strong immigration and also noted the 3rd Congressional District relies on immigrant labor.
“I’m fully supportive, for economic reasons, as well as cultural reasons, that we have a sane immigration policy,” he said.
“It’s obviously important that we have safe and secure borders, but it’s really, really important that we figure out how to talk about this in a more respectful way, kids not being separated from their parents, and making sure that we fund the process at the border, to make sure that we bring new people and families into this country with the respect and dignity that they deserve.”
Boebert said America welcomes about one million legal immigrants a year and that she is proud to witness naturalization ceremonies in CD3. “We need to fix some of our immigration issues, however, that starts with securing the southern border,” she said.
Walker said he believes in an ongoing investment in border security, but “that didn’t start with Donald Trump. That’s not Lauren Boebert’s idea,” and there is still a need to protect immigrants.
“Strong borders and racism are not the same thing. Safety and brutality do not go hand in hand,” Walker said. “Stop voting for people who espouse hatred for immigrants, because that buck stops with us, the voters.”
Other questions during the 90-minute forum sought the candidates’ views on abortion, police and mental health funding, water, and using public lands for energy extraction. A recording of the forum is available on the League of Women Voters of Colorado’s Facebook page and website, lwvcolorado.org, as well as vote411.org.
Primary ballots are now being mailed to voters and must be returned by 7 p.m. June 28.
In Colorado, unaffiliated voters receive ballots for both Republican and Democratic races. They can vote and return only one of the two ballots, however.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.