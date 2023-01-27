All systems are go for a safety improvement project on south U.S. 550 that will add lanes and realign major intersections.
Work on the project, in part pushed by concerns Montrose County residents advanced in 2017, is set to begin as soon as Monday, Jan. 30. The Colorado Department of Transportation, with Elam Construction, is improving an 8.5-mile section of the highway from about Otter Road (mile point 126) to the Montrose-Ouray county line at mile point 117.5.
“This is a safety improvement. The project is to improve the safety by adding passing lanes and turning lanes,” said Sean Maloney, CDOT construction project engineer.
“This section of road has become increasingly busier, with traffic for tourists, construction workers going to Ridgway and Telluride, and it has gotten to a point where improvements need to be made.”
Improvements entail deer fencing, jump-outs and deer guards at access points from the county line to Centennial RV Park (mile points 117.3 - 118.8) and a left-turn deceleration lane at the RV Park.
From Uncompahgre Road to north of Trout Road, improvements are realigning the intersection at Trout and putting in passing lanes, as well as a long left-turn lane from Tulare Road to north of Ridge View Drive.
South of Solar Road to Otter Road, Solar’s intersection will be realigned and left-turn deceleration lanes are to be added at the road. CDOT is also creating a long left-turn lane at Rose and Riverside roads.
Racine Road’s intersection is also to be realigned.
For the length of the whole project, more access control and a frontage road right-of-way fence are coming.
CDOT anticipates completion by November.
Current alignment at Solar, Trout and Racine “are kind of at a skew,” Maloney said. The realignment to the east and west sides will improve sight distance.
The improvements don’t necessarily bring everything some residents would like to see, but what is being done is still beneficial, resident Anne Ignatow said during a Wednesday, Jan. 25, open house. The open house was the third and final public engagement meeting about the project.
Ignatow noted that at Solar Road, there are not also going to be acceleration lanes for lefthand turning, but said she understands budgetary constraints. She also pointed to the project area near the Boardwalk Shops, where there is no lefthand turn lane from the highway. People stop traffic to turn left into the Boardwalk and others then pass them on the right.
“I think overall, it will definitely help. There’s just additional things I wish they had done,” Ignatow said. “I think overall the project is going to be very good and helpful. They’re putting in some much-needed things. I just wish they could have afforded to do a little bit more.”
Money from the 2009 Funding Advancements for Surface Transportation and Economic Recovery Act and other legislation funds the roughly $20-million U.S. 550 project.
A CDOT spokeswoman said local citizens raised concerns about the stretch of road back in 2017 and Montrose County also pushed for highway safety improvements. CDOT completed a traffic operations and safety/operational improvements study in 2018.
Then-coroner Dr. Thomas Canfield was among the many people pushing for road improvements; he was concerned about driver safety after a number of deaths on the corridor. County commissioners at the time also asked CDOT to consider expanding the number of lanes and to add more passing and turn lanes.
Leading up to the current project, CDOT installed centerline rumble strips and also re-striped the U.S. 550 and Chipeta Road intersection to improve left-turn safety from the road. Chipeta Road is currently having a traffic signal installed; this project, spearheaded by the city and county, is separate from the U.S. 550 improvements CDOT is now undertaking.
The project will mean an access point from the frontage road onto U.S. 550 from the side opposite the Boardwalk will be eliminated, Maloney said. CDOT is not adding a deceleration lane for turning left into the Boardwalk Shops drive because that is private property and the agency does not provide such access for private entities, he also said.
James Patton, a retired CDOT residential engineer and new arrival to Montrose, said he was pleased to see some intersections being realigned. Patton often travels the road to Ridgway and enjoys fishing in that area. “I’m a little concerned about delays in getting to the fishing,” he joked. “But it looks like a good project. It’s worthwhile. They have a lot of safety improvements.”
Daytime work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists should plan for lane shifts, shoulder closures, one-lane alternating traffic, and a reduced speed limit throughout the work-zone.