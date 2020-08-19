With broiling temperatures and wildfires pumping ash into the sky, avalanche risk might not be on the minds of many.
But it is at the forefront for the Colorado Department of Transportation, which works through the winter to keep mountain passes accessible. Although it is still summer, CDOT is getting a jump on cold weather by installing a new, remotely controlled Wyssen avalanche mitigation system on Lizard Head Pass (Colorado 145), outside of Rico.
Crews are installing five towers, from which charges can be tethered and dropped into avalanche paths to bring the slides down in a controlled manner. (CDOT plans all avalanche mitigation, closes the affected roads during mitigation efforts, and then clears any snow that reaches the roads from the slides.)
“We have a couple of slide paths right north of Rico. That’s where these (towers) are going,” CDOT Region 5 spokeswoman Lisa Schwantes said.
“There are a couple of additional slide paths on the south side of the summit.”
Wyssen Avalanche Control of Switzerland’s WAC.3 system replaces aging technology and other methods CDOT currently uses to shoot off avalanches on 145 before they can become a hazard to the motoring public.
How old? One method is to use WWII-era Howitzers, which shoot ammunition straight into an avalanche path to trigger it.
The vintage guns are on loan from the U.S. Army, which reclaims them every year after use, inspects them, and returns them, along with the ammunition used to detonate avalanches.
“They are a piece of vintage equipment. These guns are very old. Every year, we need to return them to the U.S. Army,” Schwantes said.
“We’re realizing that we’re getting to the point that it’s not going to be a viable option for us to continue to use that WWII-circa equipment.”
CDOT’s specially trained mitigation crews also use an “Avalauncher” device, which shoots projectiles straight into avalanche paths. The crews also can drop explosives right on top of an avalanche, from a helicopter.
“We do utilize the helicopters quite frequently on Lizard Head. It’s expensive. It’s challenging work. Quite frankly, it’s dangerous work for our crews,” Schwantes said.
“Moving toward this advanced technology is just better all the way around for the safety of our crew, as well as being a more efficient, safer system for the traveling public as well.”
The Wyssen system is remotely controlled via a computer, laptop, tablet, smartphone, or similar device.
It is capable of integrating several components into one system, including data assessment and documentation, preventive avalanche release, detection systems, mobile tracking, explosives inventory and risk evaluation, auto-generated reports and scans of snow depth.
To shoot off an avalanche under the new system now being installed on Lizard Head, a charge is dropped from the top of one of the towers. When it’s time to detonate, the crew will send a command remotely to the system.
“The blast creates a concussive force that will trigger the avalanche to come down. The charge that gets dropped is tethered and it doesn’t reach the ground. It hangs above the slide path,” Schwantes said.
“It’s going to be a whole new system.”
Keeping snow slides off Lizard Head will help keep Colorado 145 open as an alternate route for the typically snowier Red Mountain Pass, U.S. 550.
“Colorado 145 and Lizard Head Pass is the alternate route for travelers heading north when the U.S. 550 mountain corridor is closed for emergencies,” said CDOT Winter Operations Program Manager Jamie Yount, in a provided statement.
“This new avalanche mitigation system will help us keep Colorado 145 open more readily, offering a higher, more dependable level of service for motorists, particularly when avalanche conditions and cycles are occurring in the San Juan Mountains during significant winter storm periods.”
CDOT currently operates more than 30 remote systems on several high mountain highways, including Monarch Pass (U.S. 50), and the I-70 corridor.
“This system will also help us keep that pass (Lizard Head) open, and it will be more reliable for travelers to be able to use that as an alternate route, in case it’s needed,” Schwantes said.
“It’s utilizing this, rather than equipment like guns. Utilizing this system will also be much more efficient.”
CDOT works hand-in-hand with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to monitor snowfall, which helps determine when avalanche mitigation is necessary.
“Not only do they help backcountry users in predicting avalanches, but they help us. They work closely with our maintenance crews,” Schwantes said.
The installation of towers on Colorado 145 began Aug. 4 and was expected to take six to eight weeks, wrapping up the beginning of next month, depending on the weather.
Installation is taking place between mile posts 48.5 and 49.5, Monday - Friday, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Traffic delays should be minimal, although periodically, full closures will be required. These will take place at intervals lasting no more than 20 minutes, in order to facilitate rock-scaling and helicopter operations.
The work zone speed limit of 40 mph will be enforced.
For updated project information, visit cotrip.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.