With the new year in full effect, the Colorado Department of Transportation asks Coloradans to put safety first when behind the wheel and to never drive impaired.
CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies welcome 2022 with The Heat Is On Winter Blitz enforcement period from Jan. 14-17, holding drivers accountable on Colorado roads. According to the most recent data from CDOT, traffic fatalities involving an impaired driver rose 16% in 2021.
During last year’s Winter Blitz enforcement period from Jan. 15-25, 94 law enforcement agencies arrested 391 impaired drivers.
Drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.
“All impaired driving deaths in 2021 could have — and should have — been avoided,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The new year is a chance to reset your own beliefs and behaviors around driving: buckle up, put down distractions and always drive sober. Stop the excuses, you’re not driving alone out there.”
Colorado ended the 2021 year with a total of 672 fatalities on our roadways, with 246 (37%) involving an impaired driver.
“Starting the new year with a commitment to safety is something we all need to do,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk.
“Winter driving can be a challenge, even under the best conditions, so please never drive impaired. We all want to make it home safely.”
During the recent Holiday Parties DUI enforcement period, 84 law enforcement agencies reported 311 total arrests, a decrease from last year’s 349 arrests during the same enforcement. Over the long New Year’s weekend, there were 83 DUI arrests.
