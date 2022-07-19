The $9.1 million mill and overlay project began in April and projects an early September completion date. By the end of the project, CDOT crews will have covered US 50 from Harvest Road to the San Juan Bypass, as well as US 550 just south of the San Juan Bypass to Otter Road.
A Colorado Department of Transportation overlay project along Townsend Avenue/US 50 has transitioned to paving, moving the project closer to its fall deadline.
Work crews continue paving on east and westbound lanes along the highway that began last week, focusing on work from mile point 90.1 (north of the entrance to Montrose Regional Airport) to mile point (MP) 90.7 (north of the San Juan Bypass), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) project update.
As paving progresses, businesses can expect access delays of approximately one hour when work is underway in the lane closest to their access.
Additionally, milling work will continue in both southbound and northbound lanes of US 550, between MP 130.1, just south of the San Juan Bypass and MP 126.4 (Otter Road). Businesses and residences in this work area can expect brief access restrictions of around 10 minutes when milling progresses in front of an access.
CDOT advises drivers to watch for restricted parking signs along Townsend Avenue as milling and paving continues this week. Cars parked in these work zones are subject to towing.
City of Montrose Civil Engineer and Project Manager Ryan Cushenan reminds drivers to use additional caution when driving at night when the brunt of the project’s work is underway.
“Street parking on Townsend is limited during nighttime hours. Luckily, there's not too many residents who have to utilize housing,” said Cushenan. “There were a couple of cars that were parked on Townsend that limited some of the work progress that they had available to them. So as they progress south, just a reminder to make sure to give the work front the space that they need.”
Cushenan noted that while crews try to place temporary ramps to help transition drivers on and off milled surfaces as they start and stop work each night, drivers should treat these ramps as a road hazard and approach them slowly.
“Give the work the respect that it deserves and go a little slower,” said Cushenan. “Treat your turns on and off the highway with caution as you go up and over the vertical edge of the milled surface from Townsend into the cross streets.”
About the project
The $9.1 million mill and overlay project began in April and projects an early September completion date. By the end of the project, CDOT crews will have covered US 50 from Harvest Road to the San Juan Bypass, as well as US 550 just south of the San Juan Bypass to Otter Road. Additional project work includes epoxy pavement marking, rumble strips, delineators, bridge joints and installation of a median area inlet.
The project aims to improve driving conditions as Montrose through-traffic and populace continues to grow.
The longer travel time will usually take place between the hours of 7 p.m and 7 a.m., from Sunday evening through Friday morning.
Traffic Impacts
Lane closures are only allowed at night.
No detours anticipated. Motorists may encounter alternating lane closures with wait times up to 15 minutes during night work.
Two through lanes in each direction and turn lanes will remain open during the day.
Loads wider than 12 feet will be restricted through the work zone Sunday through Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone