overlay project

The $9.1 million mill and overlay project began in April and projects an early September completion date. By the end of the project, CDOT crews will have covered US 50 from Harvest Road to the San Juan Bypass, as well as US 550 just south of the San Juan Bypass to Otter Road.

 (Courtesy photo)

A Colorado Department of Transportation overlay project along Townsend Avenue/US 50 has transitioned to paving, moving the project closer to its fall deadline.

Work crews continue paving on east and westbound lanes along the highway that began last week, focusing on work from mile point 90.1 (north of the entrance to Montrose Regional Airport) to mile point (MP) 90.7 (north of the San Juan Bypass), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) project update.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

