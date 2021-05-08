Staff report
The Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Elam Construction will begin construction next week on the US 50 Delta settlement repair project.
Crews will significantly improve dips and bumps on the section of US Highway 50 between Grand Junction and Delta, from Mile Point 47.6 to MP 64.5 near Delta.
The project includes a new asphalt surface along with guardrail and striping improvements.
Upon the completion of the project, drivers will experience a smoother, safer ride on the well-traveled roadway. During construction, crews will monitor traffic impacts and adjust if the project is affected by closures taking place on a US 50 roadway project between Montrose and Gunnison.
Local agency stakeholders gathered with CDOT on April 13 for a short groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which received $15 million in federal stimulus funds earlier this year.
“We are happy to have a portion of this federal stimulus addressing our western Colorado highways,” said Transportation Commissioner Kathy Hall. “CDOT was ready for federal stimulus funds as soon as those dollars were available, and met within a week of the funds being announced to pinpoint which projects were a good fit for funding.”
CDOT received a total of $150 million in federal money from the recent COVID-19 relief package and stimulus funds in an omnibus appropriations package.
“Some call this stretch of road the ‘Delta Dips,’ others the ‘roller coaster,’” said Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Drivers of this stretch know why it needs to be repaired, and that’s exactly why CDOT made it a priority in the ten year plan, and why it was shovel ready and shovel worthy when federal stimulus dollars became available.”
The groundbreaking ceremony included several representatives of local stakeholders agencies, including Delta County Commissioners Don Suppes and Mike Lane; Grand Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization/Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office Director Dana Brosig; Dean Bressler (Grand Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization/ Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office); GVRTC Chair and Mesa County Commissioner Scott McKinnis; and Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis, City of Delta Mayor Nathan Clay.
“I’m very happy this section of US 50 is getting the attention it needs,” said Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes. “It’s so critically important for Delta, Montrose and Mesa counties.”
“It takes a host of organizations working together to get these types of projects designed, funded, and completed,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis. “I look forward to the completed project that will serve the thousands of daily passengers along US 50.”
The project will focus on a two inch hot mix asphalt overlay and installing guardrail that will meet the new safety standard requirements.
The HMA will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway, a smoother road surface and will eliminate ruts and road damage. The new guardrail will be 31 inch high instead of 27 inch high to help vehicles remain on the road more effectively, making the highway safer for the traveling public.
Additional work will consist of shoulder work, full depth reclamation, milling and striping.
More information can be found at www.COtrip.org
