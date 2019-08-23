Many Colorado drivers and visitors to the state will take to the highways for one last summer get-away this coming Labor Day weekend. The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol are urging travelers to do everything possible to stay safe ― and that means being prepared.
• Encountering inclement weather
The signs of summer are still here: afternoons get hot, clouds start to build, thunder roars – then the downpour! Heavy rains and summer storms can lead to challenging driving conditions. Colorado highways, particularly those in mountainous areas, can be vulnerable to the impacts of weather and the natural environment. Some roadways have already experienced incidents of flash flooding, mudslides and rock falls over the past few weeks. These events can cause major dilemmas for the traveling public and CDOT maintenance crews.
It is important that the traveling public be aware of summer weather conditions and forecasts. Just as motorists prepare for driving in the winter time, during the summer months, travelers should also be ready for heavy rain storms, hail storms and what can potentially occur after those storms – flooding, mudslides and falling rocks.
• Why closures are needed
The safety of motorists is vital. When CDOT and CSP determine that a road must be closed, the decision is made to protect everyone including motorists and response crews. The need for some closures is obvious – mudslides cover the highway, large boulders tumble onto the road, or a severe vehicle crash occurs. But some closures may also be needed for an area that appears to be less impacted or less obvious of the required shut-down. The I-70 mountain corridor is a prime example. Some sections of the interstate curve through narrow canyons, the lanes can be divided by concrete barriers or portions of the roadway split with elevated levels. Because of these features, the closure may be needed miles away from the actual incident, so that exits and alternate routes can be accessed. It may also limit the possibilities to turn traffic around.
• Be prepared
Highway closures can last for as little as a few minutes or for as long as several hours. When drivers set out on a trip, especially through high country roads or the I-70 mountain corridor, it would be wise to have the car supplied with an emergency kit. The kit should contain at the very minimum: water, snacks, flashlight, and a blanket. Remember to also carry water for your pets if you’re traveling with animals. You may even consider packing some items to keep you or children occupied while waiting in the car. Activity books, colored pencils or a deck of cards can help pass the time.
• Driver safety
Heavy rains can cause flooding, mudslides and rock falls in regions downstream and on roadways adjacent to canyons, steep slopes or cliff walls. When motorists drive up onto a flooded area, there are several precautions to follow.
Never drive through any flooded area, you do not know how deep or how fast the water is running.
Even 8-10 inches of water can float an average-sized car, which can be easily swept off the road.
Driving too fast on wet roads or in flooded areas can cause a vehicle to hydroplane. Never use your cruise control during rainy conditions with standing water on the roadway.
Any amount of flooding or mud can obstruct the roadway and hinder drivers from knowing exactly where to drive. If you cannot see the roadway be smart and wait for the water to subside.
Water and mud can contain unknown hazards hidden under the surface – rocks or other debris, like plant material and tree branches.
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: www.codot.gov; CDOT safe driving tips: www.codot.gov/travel/driving-safety and downloadable flyer; CDOT’s official and only road conditions website: www.COtrip.org; CDOT project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts; CDOT social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot; CSP impaired or aggressive driver hotline Dial: *CSP (*277); CSP social media: Twitter @CSP_News and Facebook facebook.com/ColoradoStatePatrol.
