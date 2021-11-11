Montrose Regional Health saw 28 employees go down with COVID in October. The hospital is hit on both the employee and patient side as it sees its highest number of COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday morning, MRH was treating 20 patients with coronavirus.
The state health department reported Montrose Regional Health as an active COVID-19 outbreak site as of Nov. 8, listing a total number of 28 cases at the hospital.
Those 28 cases, reported on Nov. 8, occurred from Oct. 1 to Oct. 30, MRH chief marketing officer Leann Tobin told the Daily Press.
She said the cases weren’t isolated to one specific department but are spread throughout the entire hospital, which has a staff of more than 700 employees.
“As the cases in the community go up, these people live in our community, their kids are exposed, they’re exposed in the same places, so we do investigate (where employees may have contracted or spread the virus)," Tobin said.
Tobin said there may not be 28 active cases as of Thursday and that reporting current data is difficult. Still, the hospital is feeling the strain of having employees out.
The outbreak has occurred amid the largest influx of COVID patients to the hospital since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday morning, MRH was treating a total of 20 patients with coronavirus.
"Last time when (there was) an increase in patients, things in the community stopped,” she said. “All we focused on was COVID, but now the world is continuing to go and we have the highest number of COVID patients we’ve seen and the most employee illnesses we’ve had in this time. Because a year ago, people stayed home and people religiously wore masks and (were diligent about) social distancing, handwashing, everything.”
Tobin said the hospital is still able to adequately staff all the departments but that the healthcare workers are feeling the strain when they have to treat a high volume of patients or have to work double shifts because a coworker called out sick.
“Sometimes our care providers are tired,” Tobin said. “And they’re doing their very best as we all are.”
The hospital has specific policies on how to work with staff who have COVID, including asking the employee to quarantine as well as a testing procedure and return-to-work protocol.
From the patient side, the hospital is asking people to call their primary care provider as soon after they get sick as they can.
“The sooner the better,” Tobin said. “Because by the time they get in here, they’re very, very sick.”
She said patients experiencing an emergency, like those suffering from heart attack or stroke, will still be treated immediately, with priority.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
