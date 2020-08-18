A backpack full of new school supplies sets by the door ahead of the first day of school. But before your child boards the school bus or gets dropped off at school, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wants parents and guardians to ask this question, “Should my child go to school today?”
As families prepare their children every morning, state officials want that question to be asked, especially if the kid is exhibiting new or worsening symptoms.
CDPHE recently released a series of charts and at-home symptom screening checklists for families to help schools respond to COVID-19 cases and outbreaks. The guidance also includes information for child care and pre-K settings.
The updated guidance received input from substantial stakeholders, which included school districts, school nurses, teachers union representatives, local public health agencies and counties. More than 70 representatives were involved in the process.
CDPHE’s guidance will vary based on the level of community spread where the school is located. A school or district with a “low” level of COVID-19 transmission falls under the standards of the Protect Your Neighbors phase of Gov. Jared Polis’ reopening plan. A “sustained” level is included within the Stay at Home or Safer at Home phases, with Colorado currently in the Safer at Home phase.
At-home symptom checklist
CDPHE supplied resources for families within the plan, including an at-home symptom screening. According to the sheet, “These lists refer only to new symptoms or a change in usual symptoms. A student/staff should not be kept home for usual symptoms they experience due to a chronic condition unless they are worse than usual.”
Symptoms included in the “low” community transmission list are feeling feverish, having chills, or temperature 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, new or unexplained persistent cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and loss of taste or smell.
“Sustained” community transmission symptoms include symptoms included in the “low” community transmission as well as fatigue, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and runny nose or congestion.
If any of the previously mentioned symptoms are present, CDPHE advises families to keep the child home, inform the school and contact a health care provider.
At-school screening
CDPHE also developed flow charts for school staff and administration should students or staff exhibit symptoms of being unwell and the appropriate action plan for returning to the classroom or being sent home to reduce community transmission.
Timeline for returning to school
Should a teacher or student have a positive symptom screen for COVID-19, the Return to School/Work Guidance flowchart helps them determine when it is safe to return to the building. A symptom screening is a procedure for monitoring symptoms that could or could not be related to COVID-19 and should not be confused with the quarantine protocol for a positive COVID-19 result.
Class, cohort and close contact dismissal
If a student or staff member is sent home because of a COVID-19 test, symptoms or exposure, the administration can use the CDPHE’s flowchart to determine if classmates, cohorts and other close contacts should also be sent home.
When a staff, student or cohort is dismissed for COVID-19, the following criteria must be met before they can return:
•Symptoms that completely resolved in 24 hours; or
•Another diagnosis that explains their symptoms after consulting with a healthcare provider; or
•A negative COVID-19 PCR test
•Or 14 days have passed since the student or staff sent home was last in school.
More detailed information about the CDPHE’s new COVID-19 guidance during school is available online.
