Cedar Point Health is first-announced tenant for hospital's ambulatory care center

The Montrose Regional Health ambulatory care center has its first physician-owned group tenant.
Cedar Point Health on Friday announced it has inked a letter of intent to take the entire second floor, or about 20,000 to 21,000 square feet, of the four-story medical specialty center that will be built at the River Landing development in southern Montrose.
Cedar Point intends to consolidate its three medical practices — which between them have a current patient load of about 17,000 — into the new location.
The decision is part of a commitment to keeping medicine in the community, as well as to streamline services and even expand care options, CEO Cory Phillips told the Montrose Daily Press Friday, a few hours after informing Cedar Point staff of the decision.
“We’re really excited to collaborate with the hospital. It’s going to be a better coordinated, integrated care for our patients and we think after evaluating a lot of different perspectives and considerations, that supporting our local community hospital is the right way to go,” Phillips said. “This preserves care in our community, it preserves the autonomy (making) our local community better” than would a larger, outside organization.
“We’ve grown at Cedar Point Health. We operate at three different clinics here in Montrose, so we’ve been searching for a solution to operate more efficiently and provide better care to our patients,” Dr. Justin Tanner, one of Cedar Point’s nine physician-owners, said.
Cedar Point’s owners were seeking a place where patients could receive care in one building, instead of having to bounce between three different ones, depending on their specific needs.
“That’s going to streamline the care for the patients and it’s going to help solve some efficiency problems that we had. We were kind of looking for a solution and then the hospital at the same time started looking for a solution for their needs. It’s nice that we can come together and support our community hospital,” Tanner said.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled about them partnering with us,” said Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen, who called Cedar Point’s decision the “tipping point” for securing physician-group investors.
“This is the first big one. I think it’s going to be the tipping point. With them being the largest primary care group in our region, that is the very key in the success of this building and the success of the hospital,” Mengenhausen said.
The hospital in February announced the 80,000 square-foot ambulatory care center project, which will offer outpatient services such as labs, physical therapy, ambulatory surgery, specialty care, medical imaging, mammography and more.
In an announcement dated a day earlier than the hospital’s, the Colorado Outdoors commercial/residential development in northern Montrose announced a freestanding, 50,000 square-foot medical center was being built there. QHR Health will operate that facility through its subsidiary Velocity Surgical Management.
The hospital and QHR have different views about how well the market will bear two similar facilities, which would compete for patients, staff and, potentially, investors.
QHR’s CEO has said the Colorado Outdoors Medical Center would capture patient “leakage” in the form of people who are already seeking outpatient care in other communities because it isn’t available here. Having an outpatient center will help the hospital, Dwayne Gunter said after QHR’s announcement.
The hospital disagreed and pointed to its requirements as a not-for-profit hospital to maintain indigent care regardless of how many paying patients it might lose, contending QHR does not have the same requirements.
Phillips and Tanner said the hospital reinvests its profits into the community.
Tanner said it’s important for community members to understand that a community hospital treats all patients. When a community hospital loses paying or insured patients, it still must provide care to the others — the uninsured; those whose debts might have to be written off, or Medicare/Medicaid, where reimbursement levels are lower.
If an entity without that responsibility can “skim” the paying patients off the top, he said, it can put enough financial pressure on a hospital that it cannot maintain, opening the field for a for-profit hospital to take over.
“That’s what we’re trying to prevent,” Tanner said, meaning the loss of a community hospital.
Cedar Point wants to maintain independence and also support the hospital and believes the project helps support long-term viability, he and Phillips also expressed.
Not all of Cedar Point’s patients require the same types of care. In addition to consolidating all of the primary care practices into one, it makes sense to add services some of the patients need, Phillips and Tanner said: the patient volume justifies it.
Possible additions to available services are still being assessed against the demand for them by patients. These could include rheumatology, endocrinology and allergists.
“We’re blessed in Montrose to have what we have: a community hospital that’s not-for-profit. They take all their profit and reinvest back into the community,” said Tanner, a 10-year Montrose resident who came to town when the hospital recruited him. “Being able to work together with the hospital is important for Cedar Point Health and to support each other’s missions,” he said.
“The buzzword in health care right now is called value-based care,” Phillips said. “It’s about maximizing the quality of care for the lowest cost and that’s what we’re focusing on. … The setting and environment of care does matter.”
Outpatient care tends to be less expensive. Medical imaging and surgery in such a setting, for example, can be between 30 to 50% less in cost, according to information from Cedar Point.
Further, Cedar Point says its evaluation of patient data is helping it intervene earlier in chronic diseases before conditions worsen and then become more expensive to manage.
In addition to the owner-physicians, Cedar Point Health has between 28 and 32 providers offering internal medicine, family practice, some level of OB/GYN care, behavioral health services and physical therapy. Eighteen to 20 of these providers are going to the new ambulatory care center. Others remain at MRH as hospitalists, or at Cedar Point’s urgent care sites.
As well, Cedar Point’s physical therapy site will continue.
The Cedar Point team includes doctors, nurses, medical assistants and patient services specialists.
Cedar Point’s new location puts it further from Montrose Regional Health’s main facility, the hospital. Currently, two of its practices are within a few blocks from the hospital. That isn’t going to be a problem, Tanner said — Cedar Point’s hospitalists will remain at MRH to care for non-surgical and non-pediatric patients at the hospital.
“Our Cedar Point Health patients already have the benefit of care by Cedar Point Health providers and physicians who are dedicated and spend their entire time at the hospital,” Tanner said.
The hospital will own the property on which the care center sits and is leasing it to NexCore, a health care real estate and development company that will organize the building operations.
Mengenhausen said the first floor of the ambulatory care center is largely full. The third is MRH’s and the fourth will be the surgery center. Talks with other potential partners continue.
“There is still plenty of room for smaller partners in the building,” he said.
Groundbreaking is expected in July, with the goal of first seeing patients in September, 2023, Mengenhausen said. The hospital previously secured a height variance for its building and is submitting the necessary information for final city approval and a public notice process.
