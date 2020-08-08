When COVID-19 hit and brought his college career to a sudden halt, 19-year-old Nate Cochran didn’t sit back and wait for the world around him to start turning again.
Instead, with a unique ability, Cochran started a custom-carving business, simply dubbed “Nate’s Custom Carving.”
For the last several days, Cochran has been putting his artistic skills to use at a residence catty-corner to the Cedaredge Town Park. What had been a 10-foot or so tall tree stump is now transformed into a marvelous eagle sculpture in these lucky residents’ front yard.
Cochran, a 2019 graduate of Montrose High School, offers his onsite chainsaw sculptures and custom orders, with his moose sculptures being among the more popular.
Cochran said he was completely self-taught in his art, though he took after a retired friend in Montrose who did similar sculptures, including the notable bear carving in the Cedaredge Town Park. He began in 2016, perfecting his process as he went along.
At this time, as he completes his intricate carving in Cedaredge, Cochran is carving full time and taking orders at 970-787-5798.
Anyone who wishes to see more of his work can check out his Facebook page, “Nate’s Custom Carving.”
See the Montrose Daily Press feature on Nathan Cochran in an upcoming edition.
