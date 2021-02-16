Marijuana has been the most prominent topic among the Cedaredge board of trustees in this new year, and as a special work session on the topic has taken place at least once a week since Jan. 12, the draft municipal code was deemed nearly complete on last week.
With that, indications are that the code is likely to be adopted into effect by the board at the regular town meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Christin Hawbaker, town resident, said during the work session that the code was treating marijuana facilities unfairly when compared to other businesses. His comments were submitted in writing and read aloud by Town Clerk Kami Collins.
Hawbaker objected to the requirement that these stores have to provide parking for recreational vehicles whereas other businesses don’t, and he also vouched for allowing cultivation of marijuana in town for the sustainability of the business. He disagreed with the restrictions on marijuana-related signage as well, stating that liquor stores do not have this requirement.
“If the voters of Cedaredge voted to have marijuana stores in their town and the town is going to allow and benefit from the tax generated from marijuana sales, then the store owner should have the right to make the store and product known to the public,” Hawbaker’s written comment said.
Another resident, Linda Palmer, spoke to the board over the Zoom call with uncertainties as to the number of shops allowed by the town, as well as the number which could be allowed in the future. She addressed the zoning restrictions to the B-1 and MU-C-D1 zones in town, expressing an interest in extending that to the MU-R zones, which would essentially be extending the boundaries further east and west along Main Street.
Palmer’s reasoning is that, as an owner of property in that MU-R zone on West Main Street, she has an interest in putting property up for lease for a marijuana establishment. “We would very much like this to be not tabled and looked at further,” Palmer said, “because it’s important to us.”
Daniel Palmer added that he and Linda were of the opinion that their location, which is in the 800 block of West Main, would serve as a good location for a medical marijuana store, “just because it is off the highway” and “you’re not going to have the RV traffic.”
Daniel conceded that complaints of the derelict Huggett property on West Main has caused much discussion and issues for the town in the past and indicated that the town has given up on that end of town as a result. “It seems like you’re trying to ignore that side of town because of the Huggetts and all that entails, so we’re wanting some more consideration,” Daniel said.
After public comments, the board reviewed the town code which was critiqued a week earlier, posing only minor changes overall.
No further changes came to the application point system, despite discussion and some back-and-forth opinions of minor details.
One larger piece of the code that is subject to change depending on research results is that of the town’s fees for retail marijuana establishments. Most members of the board stated they thought certain fees were too high, suggesting lower numbers in place.
Though Town Attorney Carol Viner was not present at the latest meeting, she had posed a warning against lowering fees at the work session the week before. She explained fees were there for a reason, and that reason is staff and resources, mainly. It would be easy to sell themselves short and bear expenses for which they shouldn’t be responsible.
The consensus of the board regarding fees was to lower the annual operating fee from $3,500 for recreational stores to somewhere potentially in the range of $1,500-$2,000 and to make the initial application fee for both types of stores lower as well.
That being said, the consensus was also to start with moderately lower fees, if the research can recommend this, and to be prepared for the possibility that they’ll have to raise them in a future resolution if the town does indeed end up bearing costs that it shouldn’t, as Viner had warned.
The board expressed agreement otherwise with the other fees.
The way the fees are structured in the draft code, not including the board’s recommended reductions in cost, startup of a medical location would cost $7,000 in town fees, plus an extra $300 if the business owners choose to provide delivery. Recreational stores would be looking at startup fees totaling $8,500, with the same delivery fee if applicable.
Other fees, which are the same for both types of stores, include a $300 renewal application fee and a $3,500 penalty for late renewal. There’s a $2,500 fee for local licensing review, a $2,500 fee for transfer of ownership, a $500 fee for modification of the premises, a $150 fee to the controlling owner for the change of corporate structure and a $1,500 fee for a change of location.
The board’s consensus was that each fee needs to be justified through staff time and resources. Most processes that have to do with changes in a marijuana business will involve work from the town attorney.
The board did once again refer to the idea of allowing more than two recreational and one medical facility in town, but ultimately left it alone. Interest in raising the number may indicate that a future resolution will allow more.
The board signed off of the virtual meeting with the consensus that very few more minor changes will be needed before the code is voted into effect.
