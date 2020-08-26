Celebrating suffragism 100 years after the passage of the 19th Amendment

The battle for women’s voting rights was waged on many fronts, over decades, and involved many women, as well as male allies. Featured here are five suffragists, from a range of backgrounds. The information comes from “20 Suffragists to Know for 2020,” published by the National Park Service.
Ida B. Wells
Ida B. Wells, born in 1862, was an anti-lynching advocate. She formed the National Association of Colored Women and was considered a founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, although she parted ways with that organization.
She fought for women’s suffrage, particularly for Black women, founding the Alpha Suffrage Club in Chicago in 1913. Although she was invited to the Suffrage Parade in Washington, D.C., that year, she refused requests to march in the back of the white women, instead waiting as the parade passed, and then stepping into formation with the Chicago women.
Wells’ efforts are among those credited with bringing suffrage to women in Illinois in 1913.
Wells was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize for her reporting on lynchings.
Zitkala-Sa (Red Bird/Gertrude Simmons Bonnin)
Zitkala-Sa, or “Red Bird,” was born in 1876 on Yankton Reservation in South Dakota.
She was given the name Gertrude Simmons by Quaker missionaries who took her and several other children from the reservation to Indiana to White’s Indiana Manual Labor Institute.
Later in life, on the Uintah-Ouray Reservation, she joined the Society of American Indians, which advocated for cultural preservation and full American citizenship for Native Americans.
Although Native Americans were given U.S. citizenship in 1924, this did not include voting rights, which were left up to each state. Zitkala-Sa and her husband founded the National Council of American Indians, which worked to gain suffrage for all Native Americans.
Mabel Lee
Mabel Lee was born in 1896 and came to America from China at age 4.
By her teens, she was involved in New York’s suffrage movement, writing “The Meaning of Woman Suffrage” in 1914, which argued that suffrage for women was necessary for democracy. Despite New York State extending the vote to women in 1917 and despite the 19th Amendment, it was not until 1943, when the Chinese Exclusion Act was rescinded, that Lee could vote.
Alice Paul
Alice Paul, Ph.D., was born in 1885 and was a prominent figure in the women’s rights movement, founding the National Woman’s Party in 1916. She and the party began picketing the White House in 1917 — the first time anyone had done so. These protests sparked outrage and women were jailed for “obstructing traffic.”
Paul was force-fed when she went on a hunger strike to protest prison conditions. Prison guards attacked the women one night, beating and choking them. Once released, Paul continued leading protests. She viewed the vote as the first step toward equality between the sexes and in 1923, introduced the Equal Rights Amendment.
Wilhelmina Kekeloakalaninui Wideman Dowsett
Wilhelmina Kekeloakalaninui Wideman Dowsett was born in 1861. She founded the National Women’s Equal Suffrage Association of Hawaii, the first suffrage organization in Hawaii.
After a bill allowing the residents of the territory to decide voting rights, Dowsett advocated for female enfranchisement. A bill accomplishing that passed the Hawaiian Senate, but the House decided to put it up for a vote in 1920, angering Dowsett and hundreds of other women, who picketed the House floor. They were enfranchised when the 19th Amendment passed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.