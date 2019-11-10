When Centennial Middle School Principal Joe Simo looked over the crowd Friday, he remarked just how lucky Montrose citizens are to have those who fought for freedom.
With the those who have served in the armed forces at the school’s assembly, as well as countless others, Simo said he and his staff can solely focus on educating the 650 students at Centennial.
“They’re keeping us safe at night,” he said.
Those retired soldiers are also the ones that have helped his students stay safe, he added.
Simo also recognized the level of school safety achieved on the local level, thanking the Montrose County School District and school board for better securing the schools over the last two years.
“That’s been really a focus of our community and nation,” Simo said. “... And what started that was our veterans. They protected us.”
The 24th annual CtMS Veterans Day assembly was packed on Friday. The gym filled with 650 students and hosted many veterans, city and county officials, and many others.
It was a big celebration as the Montrose High School NJROTC presented the colors before the the precision-armed drill team performed. Additional performances came from the middle school band and choir.
The assembly also led the way to keynote speaker Terri Wilcox, a retired Air Force Lt. Col.
Wilcox who first joined the Air Force in 1983 and spent 25 years in the service before retiring in 2008. She moved to Montrose then, where she’s been the All Points Transit executive director for about five years.
Wilcox transitioned to her current position as human resources director for the City of Montrose.
Wilcox noted in her speech that her time with the Air Force she learned the importance of “service before self” and “excellence in all that you do.”
The retired Air Force lieutenant colonel also said she was amazed by the turnout at the assembly.
“I was pleasantly overwhelmed,” she said, adding she didn’t realize that so many students, veterans and their families would be in attendance.
“That does make me proud.”
The CtMS principal agreed, saying he’s happy to host such an event and see familiar faces that come annually.
“I’m just proud to be a part of that Centennial tradition,” Simo said. “... Being able to thank them, has probably been one of the most positive things about hosting the Veterans Day assembly every year.”
