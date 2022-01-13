Bears, badgers and bobcats — the Centennial Middle School mascot sub-committee met Wednesday to finalize the top few mascot choices to replace the Braves mascot.
Centennial Principal Joe Simo mentioned at their first meeting that the mascot should probably start with a B, since the gym floor was recently refinished with a large B in the center.
The gym also features the word “Braves” written on the side, but that can easily be painted over, Simo said.
In multiple rounds of voting at their meeting, the committee narrowed down a list of nearly 20 potential mascot picks. Bears came out on top in nearly every round.
Centennial’s list of core values, which are known as the “Braves rules,” have one value assigned to each letter: for example, B stands for “be on time and prepared.” The only student on the committee, sixth grader Annaliese Dunn, figured out that if they switch to the Bears mascot, they can keep nearly all of the letters except for the V.
Simo will present the top choices at the Feb. 8 school board meeting, where the future mascots for both Centennial and Montrose High School will be finalized.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
