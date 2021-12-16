The Centennial Middle School mascot sub-committee convened for the second time on Dec. 15 and decided to garner more feedback from students and the community before selecting a shortlist.
Centennial Principal Joe Simo, who ran the meeting, said that the next mascot should probably start with a B, since the gym floor was recently refinished.
“Our three-year-old gym floor that cost a lot of money — over $200,000, I believe — has a big B in the center of it,” Simo said at the meeting. “In retrospect, we should have probably put a big C.”
Simo added that it is unlikely that the state will pay for the mascot change, so the committee should act in the best interest of local taxpayers.
While the committee is working on getting more input from the school community, they also talked about some of the suggestions they had been hearing from others.
Bears, badgers, bobcats, buffalo and beavers were some of the suggestions that are circulating.
The committee will convene again at the beginning of January to select a shortlist of mascot candidates. Then, a local graphic designer will sketch out potential logos that the group will review.
The Centennial committee, as well as the group working on the future Montrose High School mascot, will need to finish their work before the Feb. 8, 2022 school board meeting. Both principals will be presenting to the board.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
