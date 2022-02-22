Centennial Middle School hosted their first-ever robotics competition on Saturday, where an additional team of Centennial students qualified for the state competition next weekend in Erie.
Cameron Culver, Kyle Whitcomb and Teagan Kolbeth wowed the judges and wracked up enough points on challenges to qualify for the state tournament. Another team of Centennial students — Kai Amundson, Jordyn Simo, Sydney Bell and Shiloh Warthen had already qualified at a previous competition.
Throughout most of the tournaments this year, the students had the same challenge to program and drive their robots to shove and fling squishy balls around a miniature arena. The students write and modify code and can customize their robots throughout the competition season to create the best bot possible, as long as they comply with basic regulations — for example, robots are not allowed to be more than 11 inches wide.
The robots, manufactured by Vex Robotics, are made of three parts, explained Jared Whitcomb, a junior at Montrose High School and former robotics student explained: the wheel base with the drivetrain, the brain-like electronic components and the mechanical system that enables to robot to move around and interact with objects.
During the tournament rounds, teams are paired up with other contestants to achieve the same task, together. The groups get scored off of the tasks they complete in the arena as well as on overall judges’ awards bestowed at the end of the day.
While in competition, the students said they need to maintain a level head and not panic.
“Keeping a level mind is important with this kind of thing, because if you do something wrong, it could be over for you in those two seconds,” said Teagan Kolbeth, a competitor from Centennial.
To prepare for this tournament, Centennial eighth grader Cameron Culver and his teammates have been coming in before school, during lunch and after school.
“We practically live in the lab,” Cameron said.
Saturday’s event was much smaller than the tournaments students are used to attending on the Front Range — of the six total competing, just two teams made the trek from the Denver-Metro Area to Montrose — but nobody complained about that: the smaller size made for a more-relaxed vibe.
Cameron’s mom, Heather Culver, has not been able to drive out to the Front Range for his tournaments, so she loved getting the chance to see what Cameron spends so much time working on.
“It’s cool for them to finally have an element where they can bring their parents in and show off what they’re doing. You know, the sports kids always get that — this type of activity doesn’t always get that,” Culver said.
One team traveled from Soaring Heights School in Erie, where the state competition will be held next weekend. While the drive was tiring, the students, parents and coaches enjoyed seeing another side of the state.
Montrose junior Naomi Lee returned to her middle school alma mater to help with the tournament on Saturday. She was happy to see more students — and girls! — interested in robotics: she was one of just three when she was a student at Centennial.
In addition to technical skills, such as coding, that she picked up while doing robotics, Lee said that the emphasis on collaboration helped her be more comfortable working with others.
“In middle school, I wasn’t really a group type of person — I’d be like, ‘I’ll just do it myself,’ but (robotics) really got me out of my comfort zone,” Lee said.
Whitcomb, now a junior at Montrose High School, also volunteered on Saturday. He started taking engineering classes in seventh grade at Centennial and signed up for the robotics class the first year it was offered in eighth grade.
Returning to his former middle school is weird, he said — many of the teachers’ classrooms have moved around from where they used to be — but he enjoyed helping out the competitors and “to help inspire the next generation of robotics kids.”
Competitive robotics is not available to Montrose High School students, something that Whitcomeb hoped will become reality by the time the current competitors graduate.
Whitcomb said that doing robotics helped him figure out his long-term goals in life: he thought he wanted to go into engineering when he started the class.
“I did robotics, then I was like, ‘This is pretty cool and fun, but I don’t want to do this for the rest of my life,’” Whitcomb recalled — he’s already working on training to be a pilot and is hoping to get his license before he graduates high school.
The robotics program at Centennial was spearheaded a few years ago by Chris Thompson and then-engineering teacher and now assistant principal Meghan Waschbusch. Waschbusch volunteered as the head judge on Saturday.
“Our goal was to make it so the kids in Montrose have the same opportunities as students on the Front Range,” Waschbusch said.
Impact award grants from the Montrose Education Foundation, as well as funding from the school district, helped get the engineering and robotics programs going. Local businesses, such as Flower Motors and Montrose Forest Products, have also contributed to the program.
Principal Joe Simo said Centennial’s status as a school of innovation allows for more curricular flexibility: elective classes, such as drama, economics and robotics, often start as teachers’ passion projects that catch on and grow in popularity among students — robotics is one of the most requested electives, Simo said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.