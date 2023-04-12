Centennial Middle School has been working hard to teach students beyond the classroom. Considering that Centennial has the only middle school robotics program on the Western Slope and that the school offers trips out of the country for students, it is no surprise that Centennial has won Colorado Association of Middle Level Education’s (CAMLE) School to Watch Award again this year.

Centennial previously won this award in 2020 and in 2017, with a school being able to earn this accolade every three years. 



