Centennial Middle School has been working hard to teach students beyond the classroom. Considering that Centennial has the only middle school robotics program on the Western Slope and that the school offers trips out of the country for students, it is no surprise that Centennial has won Colorado Association of Middle Level Education’s (CAMLE) School to Watch Award again this year.
Centennial previously won this award in 2020 and in 2017, with a school being able to earn this accolade every three years.
“We’re the only one (robotics team) around," said Chris Thompson, a robotics instructor at Centennial who also helped start the school’s annual STEM trips. "We’re very proud of that, at least in terms of being able to have it as a class, and that goes back to our school of innovation thing.”
Centennial began its journey to become a School of Innovation in 2014, which allows a school more autonomy when it comes to curriculum, budgets, and calendars. As a School of Innovation, Centennial may apply for waivers from certain state and district policies.
“It just gives us the freedom to offer stuff like this to a student population that wouldn’t get it any other way,” continued Thompson.
Centennial’s robotics team makes it to state
Thompson said he started writing grants and receiving equipment for the robotics program during the 2016-2017 school year. Around this time, one of Thompson’s sons built “the segway bot”, a self-bouncing, line-following robot.
According to Thompson, that robot was featured in a movie that got the Montrose County School District a STEM prize.
Any student at Centennial can take the school’s robotics class first semester, and each year the class splits into groups of two or three students who build robots for that year’s challenge.
While some might think of two robots battling each other in an arena when they hear “robotics”, these tournaments are collaborative efforts between Centennial and other schools. A single tournament hosts multiple matches where a team is paired with another school in order to work together and score points as they complete the challenge.
To gain points in this year’s challenge teams were required to use their robots to grab small pucks from multiple mechanisms and shoot them through a goal, gaining a varying number of points depending where each puck lands on the playing field within one minute, explained robotics student Chance Culver.
“The process of building the robot is the hardest thing,” said Culver, stating Centennial’s program helped him learn a lot. He has wanted to be an engineer for a long time, and after watching his brother compete through Centennial’s robotics program he knew he wanted to join the class.
“We’ve been competing for three or four years,” explained Thompson. “Every year I’ve had kids go to state.”
There is a shelf in Thompson’s classroom dedicated to the trophies his students have won. This year was no different. Culver, along with his two teammates Everett Brewer and James Watson, did well enough during the two tournaments they attended to compete at state.
Culver stated they were among 28 teams that made it to state, and their team won this year’s Colorado VEX IQ State Judges Award.
“It was really, really nerve wracking the week beforehand and the drive up (to state), but once we were there I was completely fine and ready to go,” said Culver.
At state a part of their robot broke, but due to troubleshooting the team was able to solve the issue in order to compete.
The robotics students spend fall building their robots, coming up with the plans and executing them almost completely by themselves.
“I will give suggestions. I’ll help‘em problem solve,” said Thompson. “But this is them. It really is. Their success is theirs, and it makes me (enormously) proud.”
In the spring semester these students hone their skills while taking Thompson’s engineering class.
“A lot of the ideas that worked for some people just didn’t work for us,” said Culver, about building their robot. “We couldn’t get it to work so we moved on to the next one and then tried to make it as best as we could, make it better, make it ours.”
Centennial students become ambassadors in Panama
Thompson and Centennial Principal Joseph Simo went on a Panama training trip in 2018 to learn about more educational opportunities for students. Due to the pandemic, the school’s first STEM trip was not until last year in London, where students participated in a Jack the Ripper crime scene investigation and recreated Stonehenge using bales of hay and roller logs (a lesson that Thompson helped write in Panama).
These trips are done through Education First (EF) Tours, which helps support teachers planning trips for their students.
Twelve students went on this year’s STEM trip, which was in Panama for the first time. With two days of traveling, they were able to explore and learn about biology in Central America for eight days.
Many of the students that went to Panama this year found out about the trip when they were in 6th grade.
Seventh grade student Aubrey Blacker stated she wanted to go on the educational trip because “It would be a once in a lifetime experience.”
Blacker, along with fellow students Noah Freese and Tanner Bielak, explained what was on their agenda while in Panama. Along with watching folk dances, trying food like dried beef lungs and seeing the Panama Canal, the students on this trip are now official Wetlands Ambassadors.
During their trip, students tested water in a freshwater estuary, picked up trash in an urban wetland and planted mangrove seedlings in order to earn their ambassador certificates.
“The backbone of the trip is, there is an organization called CREHO," said Thompson. "It is a wetlands advocacy group for the western hemisphere. They guided the three days of research.”
Bielak explained that if she wrote an essay about her trip she would receive two high school humanities credits.
“I thought it was gonna be a great opportunity to see and experience Panama because I wouldn’t be able to go otherwise,” said Freese.
The school alternates between London and Panama trips every year. Thompson said 28 students have already signed up for next year’s trip.