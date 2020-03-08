The state will continue to have its eyes on Centennial Middle School, after the local educational institute’s recent honor.
CtMS, according to an announcement this past week, was recognized as a 2020 Colorado Trailblazer Schools to Watch. The school previously nabbed the honor in 2017; the designation can be earned every three years.
“This means a lot to us here at Centennial,” CtMS Principal Joe Simo said. “It’s really a huge accolade because it’s saying Centennial is a school to go and look at in the state of Colorado.”
But this time around, the middle school ranked even higher than it did those three years ago, Simo said.
He credited this improvement in CtMS being a School of Innovation, which means Centennial isn’t chartered or a traditional public school, but rather a hybrid of the two. Both the local school board and the state-level one provide waivers that have allowed the middle school to have “autonomy” in how it responds to the students’ needs, Simo said.
“Every year we’re fine-tuning and improving our instruction, character ed and school culture,” he said. “That really goes back to what the staff has done as a School of Innovation.”
Centennial is one of the 100-plus schools nationally, and one of six schools in the state, that will be recognized at the National Schools to Watch Conference June 26, in Washington, D.C.
Simo said “100 percent” of the credit goes to his staff and students for making Centennial one of the few schools in the state to be selected.
Selection is based on a written application that requires each school to show how it met criteria developed by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform.
The forum is an alliance of 65 educators, researchers, national associations and among others hoping to improve middle school education. Nineteen states are involved in the program and the addition of these schools raises the total number of Schools to Watch to more than 400 nationwide.
Representatives from Colorado Schools to Watch program then visit each school and observe classrooms, interview administrators, teachers, and parents, according to Simo. The reps also review achievement data, suspension rates, instructional quality and student work.
“Centennial Middle School excels in providing active and engaging student learning for every child. They have built a powerful, high-quality middle grades program that is a model for our state,” State Co-Director of the Colorado Schools to Watch program Julie Shue said in a press release.
Schools to Watch began in 1999 as a national program to identify middle-grades schools across the country that were meeting or exceeding 37 criteria developed by the forum.
Simo reiterated earning the award comes down to the students and educators.
“Everything that has been going on the last five to six years at Centennial has stemmed from the staff and the students,” he said. “In my mind, without a doubt, there’s not a better place to work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.