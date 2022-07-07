An 18-month process came to an end this month as Axis Health Systems and The Center for Mental Health completed a health care merger.
The two organizations first announced the planned merger in September 2021, targeting June 2022 to complete it.
The merger has been in effect since July 1 and expands Axis Health systems’ care to 11 counties and 18 locations across the Western Slope.
The Center for Mental Health has locations in Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, San Miguel and Ouray counties. Each of its locations will now be known as Axis Health System with the respective county attached. (Axis Health System — Montrose is one example.)
Axis Health Systems serves Dolores, Archuleta, La Plata, San Juan and Montezuma counties and welcomes The Center’s locations to its portfolio, all of which will remain open, including The Center’s crisis walk-in center in Montrose.
The merger gives Axis more than 400 staff members as it serves between 18,000 and 19,0000 patients across 11 counties.
It provides integrated care services, combining primary care, pharmacy and oral health and behavioral health.
“We believe we can leverage the larger staff and technology to have a greater impact on our patients’ health and quality of life. The merger creates the opportunity to work within our communities with different resources while continuing to look for creative solutions and partnerships to close gaps,” said Axis President Shelly Spalding. She was formerly the CEO of The Center for Mental Health.
The merger will not disrupt services to patients’ care at any Axis locations, Axis public information officer Haley Leonard Saunders said, and won’t eliminate any locations. Staff won’t be relocated to different areas at this time to address staffing needs, she added — the focus is to tap into the expertise around the region and enhance telehealth options.
“We’re really hoping that we’ll be able to leverage technology,” Saunders said. “If somebody specializes in child and adolescent therapy but they live in Montrose and the patient is in Dove Creek, we can use technology to bring that specialist skill set to that patient.”
The merger has created new positions for potential employees that now have a choice between 11 counties, Saunders said. Axis is currently focused on having staff and patients settled before it adds to its team, though it has expanded its “bench depth,” she said.
Some counties are undergoing needs assessments, which is traditionally done every few years to identify areas in need of support and services that can be used as assistance.
Axis in Montezuma County is currently working on a regional roadmap process to identify health gaps created during the pandemic. A regional health assessment is underway in Delta County, Saunders said, which is gathering stakeholder input to identify health needs in the area.
“Recognizing that healthcare delivery has to evolve with the changing needs of the industry and our communities, this merger allows us to come together to build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system. Our mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and scale is one tool we can use to continue to advance affordable, accessible quality care,” Burke said.
The merger is touted as the first and only combined community health and mental health center in Colorado. It came together after Spalding and Shelly Burke, CEO of Axis, mutually expressed interest in an organizational partnership. The pair had previously partnered on different projects over the past 22 years.
“Health care in general is moving towards being more quality based than the amount of patients you can see,” Saunders said. “Organizations often have to develop their own systems to meet those needs. It’s a lot easier to band together and work on projects together.”
Saunders added Axis plans to continue to evaluate potential community partnership opportunities.
Axis’ main headquarters will remain in Durango, as will the administrative headquarters in Montrose.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press