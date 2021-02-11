Cerise Park Amphitheater project moves toward fruition after council approves contract

After four years of planning the Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park, a contract for the work has been awarded and ground could break as soon as March 1, pending soil conditions.
Montrose City Council on Feb. 2 approved staff recommendations to award a $3.2 million bid to Stryker Company, Inc., which is to produce a turn-key facility by November.
While some citizens presented ecological concerns during the public comment section of the city council meeting, project organizers said they are confident that the research and planning over the past four years will enable the city to safely move forward with the project.
“Through our design team, there was a lot of consideration towards the ecological impact and the placement of the building, and what would have the least invasive affect on the surrounding environment and the ecological systems that exist in that area,” Public Works Manager Jim Scheid said.
City Councilor Dave Frank was part of a citizen advisory committee for the amphitheater during the previous years when it was being planned, and also the liaison for Montrose Rotary. When the city decided to approve the project, he was not a city council member. The Feb. 2 meeting entailed evaluating staff recommendation for contract award.
Frank said that the Rotary decided to hold the Hogback festival in 2018 for a couple of different reasons in order to prepare for the amphitheater.
One reason was to serve as a fundraiser for the project, but the other was an opportunity to work out “some of the bugs.”
“We also took acoustic sampling and measurements,” Frank said.
“They took a decibel meter and walked the park, the back of the park, the top of the Hogback, over the other side of Chipeta, into Riverbottom Park, and we did acoustic tests to determine the impact on the community, such as sound, parking, traffic, and find any weak areas in their proposal,” he said.
Frank described the venue as “acoustically quieter” for the community.
A lot of discussion went into possible amphitheater locations and, after evaluation of such factors as utilities, open space and access, Cerise Park rose to the top of the list.
Originally, the idea was to build the amphitheater by the picnic structure and restrooms in the park, which would have had “more impact acoustically.”
“We also discovered during that concert that traveling in and out of that area for our vendors would have been more difficult due to how the track was set up. This current set up resolves that issue,” Frank said.
The current location will have an access road that keeps traffic off of the park surfaces of Cerise Park, so that soccer games and sporting events can still take place even when a concert or event is set up.
Frank is positive that the amphitheater will lend to a variety of benefits, including economically.
“Many people can use it,” Frank said. “The Magic Circle Theatre, music promoters, construction people, architects, performance people, bands — there’s a great cross-section of people.”
A few examples that came up for performers were those who play such venues as Telluride Blues and Brews, the Telluride Jazz Festival, and the Pork and Hops festival.
“We wanted something that would benefit Montrose for the next 50 years,” Frank explained. “Something that would be able to bring people into Montrose, stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, fill up in our gas stations, camp in our campgrounds, and really be an economic benefit to Montrose, not just an artistic one.”
It was determined that the best use of city dollars would be to build a facility that wouldn’t have to be replaced someday, Scheid said.
The scale of the building was determined three years ago, and since then, the city has been budgeting for it. The city has been “saving” for the amphitheater, with a budget allocated over several years.
The Montrose Rotary, however, initially brought the idea to city council, pledging $150,000 to the project.
“Since then, we’ve raised between $180,000 and $200,000,” Frank said.
“Because the price tag has risen so much, the city had to have a lot more buy-in. City council determined at the time that the project would be beneficial long-term and a great community asset, and pretty widely used.”
Frank said that a common misconception was that Rotary had a financial benefit from having the structure named after it.
“It’s just a matter of community pride and civic commitment to making sure our art community is a better place. There is no financial benefit,” Frank said.
Scheid described the amphitheater as a “good local project.”
“From the design team to the contractor, almost all of the subcontractors from the project are going to be local,” he said.
Stryker projected possibly being able to come in under-bid, Frank said.
Where COVID-19 is concerned, the city doesn’t foresee any negative impact on the building’s usage.
“I don’t think we are building this or any other project based on the pandemic,” Scheid said.
“We have the expectation that at some point, we will be able to gather at an outdoor concert. I think we intentionally do not stop our operations with the anticipation that the pandemic will last forever.”
Questions about the bid evaluations and metrics can be directed to Scheid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.