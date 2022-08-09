Emergency telephone service fee changes for the City of Montrose may defer to the Montrose Emergency Telephone Service Authority following city council consideration of an intergovernmental agreement amendment.
City councilors voted unanimously to approve an amended intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the Montrose Emergency Telephone Service Authority (METSA). If the ordinance passes a second vote on August 16, the METSA Board of Directors will have authority to set charge rates for service users, eliminating the annual city council vote.
As a METSA board member, Councilor David Reed recused himself from the vote. Police Chief Blaine Hall is also a board member and represents the city, Mayor Dave Frank noted.
“We do have adequate representation so should any change become necessary, we will hear about it right away from our chief of police and we will be updated on that very quickly,” Frank said.
City Attorney Ben Morris noted that city council members had deliberated during a July work session on whether to continue its annual vote or to establish a “perpetual delegation” to METSA through ordinance. Council members voted in favor of the ordinance on August 2, but must vote a second time before solidifying the change.
Morris added that if passed, council members could reverse the decision at any time.
The METSA emergency telephone charge, set at $1.81 this year, is used to purchase 911 telephone service for all citizens and visitors to Montrose County. According to Matt Goetchs, emergency systems director, monies from the monthly charges help fund operational costs for local emergency phone services provided by Westco Dispatch, the local 911 provider. The rate is charged on monthly telephone bills and provided to METSA for funding.
The monthly fee has been around for approximately 25 years and applies to all home and mobile phone lines that use the emergency service, according to Goetchs.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
