Emergency telephone service fee changes for the City of Montrose may defer to the Montrose Emergency Telephone Service Authority following city council consideration of an intergovernmental agreement amendment.

City councilors voted unanimously to approve an amended intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the Montrose Emergency Telephone Service Authority (METSA). If the ordinance passes a second vote on August 16, the METSA Board of Directors will have authority to set charge rates for service users, eliminating the annual city council vote.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

