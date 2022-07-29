Yana Wall’s world shifted the day Russia invaded Ukraine, putting the Ukrainian-born woman into a spiral of grief that only her faith could temper.
“That was really hard. It was really shocking,” said Wall, who immigrated to the U.S. with her parents when she was 16. “I was just crying every day and I was on the phone checking the news every day, just pretty much living in a different reality. I was living in Ukraine.”
Wall diligently watched the news each day prior to the invasion as her church, Grace Community Church in Montrose, prepared for a mission trip to her home country in May.
Like many other Ukrainians and people following Russian-Ukraine relations, the invasion didn’t come as a complete surprise to Wall, who pointed out the two countries' long-ranging conflicts.
Her own family fled the country due to persecution of their faith, she said. She and her parents both were born during the Soviet Union era, when citizens felt heavier restrictions. Wall recalled how her mother wasn’t allowed to attend university to become a doctor.
Two decades after moving to the U.S., Wall is 11 years into her life in Montrose with her husband and four children, whom she homeschools.
Wall’s husband, Alex, is also heavily connected to Ukrainian culture and has met some of his wife’s family. As news progressed, so did the couple’s grief.
“I just couldn't really sleep and eat even much,” Wall recalled. “It'd been a few weeks like that and then finally I realized, I can't do this anymore. I have my life and my kids to take care of, I can't just grieve nonstop.”
The couple began channeling their grief into prayer, leaning instead into their faith. When she heard a child lost a parent, she would pray. When a soldier lost life or limb, she turned to faith, praying for restoration.
“It was healing to me,” she said.
Life in Ukraine
Wall’s family is from a small, tourist community in Ukraine, located far enough away from major military points to escape much of the violence.
“So far, it has been pretty quiet,” Wall explained of her childhood home. “When we visited, a couple of times a day we would hear the air raids, you know, so it was a reality check. But people were so used to it up to two and three months after the war started, that people would just keep on going about their day and would just ignore it.”
Visiting her family, walking the streets she walked as a child, was a surreal trek along memory lane. She recalled a life full of great memories while growing up in Ukraine, when life was slower and community-based.
Everyone walked everywhere and for the Christian-based family, Wall’s life was a social and musical one. She began playing the violin at age 7 before moving over to the piano. Wall continues her love of music in church and encourages creativity in her own children.
Wall is surprised by the decline in news coverage of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, but hopes that people walk away with a better understanding of their own faiths.
She remembered asking several questions, all centered on "Why Ukraine?" before realizing the tragedy could befall any country at any time. She began reevaluating where she banked her happiness.
“Do I put it in my own strength? Get a gun? Do I put hope in the government and protest and get politically involved and make sure the government makes the right decision on my behalf?” she posited. “I hope that people also find their hope in something that lasts and doesn't change.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
