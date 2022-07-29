Yana Wall

Yana and Alex Wall visited Yana's childhood home in Ukraine during a mission trip in May. (Courtesy photo/Yana Wall)

Yana Wall’s world shifted the day Russia invaded Ukraine, putting the Ukrainian-born woman into a spiral of grief that only her faith could temper.

“That was really hard. It was really shocking,” said Wall, who immigrated to the U.S. with her parents when she was 16. “I was just crying every day and I was on the phone checking the news every day, just pretty much living in a different reality. I was living in Ukraine.”



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

