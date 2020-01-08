Delta and Durango authorities are considering several charges against Dustin Alt, 34, who is suspected of taking a 10-month-old baby girl from Delta on Jan. 2.
The baby was found safe in a Durango motel the following day, after police there, acting on a tip, located Alt’s vehicle in the parking lot. The child’s mother faces a long recovery from an arrow wound.
“She damn near died,” the woman’s mother, Rachael Hughes, said Monday, from Denver, where her daughter is currently receiving care. “They had to give her a blood transfusion. She is doing physical therapy.”
Hughes said her daughter was shot with an arrow while she was sleeping. “We don’t know it was intentional; if it was an accident. We don’t know,” Hughes said.
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said the agency is investigating how the woman came to be injured. He said she initially informed medical staff she had sat on an arrow, however, it appeared she was shot with it, and it lodged in her pelvic region.
The DCSO said previously the woman was dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room by a man in a white vehicle, who then left the scene with the baby, Ezaylea, prompting a statewide attempt to locate alert.
Hughes said she believes a friend of Alt’s drove her daughter to the hospital and that Alt drove away with the baby. Hughes said Alt is not Ezaylea’s father.
A friend of her daughter’s kept in contact with Hughes and Alt during the incident and eventually convinced him to provide his location, she said, and the family informed authorities.
Durango police received information that Alt was at the motel and an officer confirmed the suspect vehicle was in the lot.
“He had the child in his possession. They were able to take possession of the child and get him into custody without incident,” Durango Police Cmdr. Ray Shupe said.
Ezaylea was OK and was briefly turned over to Social Services in La Plata County, before a family member arrived to collect her.
Shupe said Alt refused to speak with authorities. He was being held in Durango on allegations of violating a protection order in that jurisdiction.
The investigation in Delta County remains active and as of Monday, authorities there had not had a chance to interview Alt.
Taylor said for now Alt is suspected of misdemeanor child abuse, violating bail conditions, three counts of violating a protection order and domestic violence. Alt is also suspected of violation of custody related to parental responsibilities.
Taylor thanked the Durango Police Department for its assistance.
“When you have a child in that kind of situation — of any age, but a 10-month-old child — it kind of heightens everyone’s response in trying to get that child located. We’re extremely grateful for the response of the Durango Police Department in locating the vehicle, Mr. Alt and the child,” he said.
The baby’s mother was first airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, where she underwent two operations, Hughes said. From there, she had to be flown to a Denver hospital for more enhanced care.
“We’re just trying to figure out what we’re going to do with the next step,” Hughes said, as she worked to come to terms with the incident.
“I haven’t been able to cry really much, because everything’s been coming at me, but I think once I get home and everything calms down, it’s going to hit me,” she said.
“Now that I know (daughter) is going to survive … now that we’ve got the baby, I’m a lot more relaxed and we’ve got to take it one day at a time.”
