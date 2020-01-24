Have you noticed the oversized birdhouses filled with books throughout our neighborhoods?
These large birdhouses are Little Free Libraries (www.littlefreelibrary.org). Started in 2009 by Todd H. Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin, the Little Free Library network consists of more than 90,000 registered libraries across the globe. The city of Montrose currently houses seven little libraries.
If you are curious about where the libraries are located in Montrose (or anywhere) the Little Free Library website has a map searchable by city. Browsing Little Free Libraries can be a fun activity while wandering our neighborhoods or vacationing. For example, Ouray has a couple of Little Free Libraries downtown. With thousands worldwide you are likely to pass some in your travels and there is something special about stopping to see what books are offered.
Little Free Libraries are provided by the homeowners (or business owners) of the location. People build their libraries using templates found online or create their own unique designs. Often times the libraries are made with wood and an acrylic window. However, sometimes they are carved into a tree stump or made by up-cycling structures such as a phone booth or newspaper stand. Some are built to be a miniature version of the people house on the property and others are creatively painted to catch your eye.
While the structures are one-of-a-kind, the real treasures are the books inside. The motto of the Little Free Library network is “Take a Book, Return a Book.” Similar to a public library, the books are free to borrow and read. But the Little Free Library is different: there are no fees, no due dates, the selection is ever-changing and isn’t overwhelming. The books can also be returned to the library they were borrowed from or returned to a different little library location.
Little Free Libraries provide a sense of community. In an era where everything is digital and people spend much of the workday in front of a screen, there are few feelings better than sitting down and opening a book placed in a Little Free Library by a neighbor and member of the community in the hopes of sharing new knowledge, experiences, and entertainment.
You never know what you will find in a Little Free Library. As the weather gets nicer maybe take a stroll to a new neighborhood in town with one of those oversized bird houses. You just might find a new favorite book.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.